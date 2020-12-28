High school sports roundup:Blair-Taylor girls end Melrose-Mindoro winning streak

BLAIR -- Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored 28 points to highlight a big victory for the Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team on Monday.
Steien's big performance keyed the Wildcats as they ended Melrose-Mindoro's 66-game Dairyland Conference winning streak by downing the Mustangs 68-38.
The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0) ended an eight-game losing streak to Melrose-Mindoro (2-1, 2-1), which qualified for the past three WIAA Division 4 state championship games. The Mustangs' last conference loss came at C-FC on Feb. 1, 2016.
Sophomore Abby Thompson added 12 points, 11 steals and six assists for Blair-Taylor, which also received eight points apiece from Emma Johnson and Callie Wagner and an 11-rebound performance by Chloe Wagner.
The Wildcats led 37-18 at halftime.
The Mustangs were led by Evi Radcliffe's 10 points.
Melrose-Mindoro girls (2-0, 2-0) have won 66 straight Dairyland Conference games ... last loss was at 82-75 at C-FC on Feb. 1, 2016 ... The Mustangs have beaten the Wildcats 8 straight times
Noconference
La Farge 61, Viroqua 23
VIROQUA -- The Blackhawks (1-7) lost their sixth straight game and were held to 12 points in the first half and 11 in the second.
Jessica Anderson had 10 points to lead Viroqua.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Arcadia 53, Westby 46
WESTBY — The Raiders won their second straight conference game by building a double-digit lead in the first half.
Senior Chandler Sonsalla made four 3-pointers on his way to 13 points for Arcadia (3-1, 2-0), which also received an 11-point performance from senior Austin Zastrow in a game it led 30-18 after one half.
The Norsemen (0-2, 0-1) were led by sophomore Brett Crume's 11 points and junior Grant McCauley's 10.