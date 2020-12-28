High school sports roundup:Blair-Taylor girls end Melrose-Mindoro winning streak

BLAIR -- Sophomore Lindsay Steien scored 28 points to highlight a big victory for the Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team on Monday.

Steien's big performance keyed the Wildcats as they ended Melrose-Mindoro's 66-game Dairyland Conference winning streak by downing the Mustangs 68-38.

The Wildcats (5-0, 4-0) ended an eight-game losing streak to Melrose-Mindoro (2-1, 2-1), which qualified for the past three WIAA Division 4 state championship games. The Mustangs' last conference loss came at C-FC on Feb. 1, 2016.

Sophomore Abby Thompson added 12 points, 11 steals and six assists for Blair-Taylor, which also received eight points apiece from Emma Johnson and Callie Wagner and an 11-rebound performance by Chloe Wagner.

The Wildcats led 37-18 at halftime.

The Mustangs were led by Evi Radcliffe's 10 points.

