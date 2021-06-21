High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor softball team advances to D4 sectional final

HORICON, Wis. — The Knights (11-10), who had won seven of their past nine games, had their season ended at the hands of the top-seeded Marshmen (19-6).

Division 3

Prescott 14, Arcadia 5

PRESCOTT, Wis. — The top-seeded Cardinals (22-3) ended the season for the Raiders (9-10), who had won three games in a row and four of their past five.

Division 5

Seneca 9, De Soto 6

STODDARD — The Indians(16-5) scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed in beating the Pirates (16-4) after the teams split during the regular season and shared the Ridge and Valley Conference championship.

Shortstop Zoey Boardman was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for De Soto, which scored twice in the third inning to get within 6-3 but allowed three more runs to score in the fifth.