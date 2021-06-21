High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor softball team advances to D4 sectional final

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School softball team moved within one victory of qualifying for a fourth straight WIAA state tournament by coming from behind to beat Marathon 5-4 in a Division 4 sectional semifinal on Monday.
The Wildcats (27-0) only had four hits, but a three-run bottom of the fifth inning was enough to secure a sectional championship game against Horicon (19-6) on Wednesday.
Blair-Taylor qualified for its first state tournament in 2017 and returned in 2018 and 2019 before last season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Alivia Boe and junior Chloe Wagner each drove in two runs for the Wildcats, who also scored twice in the first inning. Abby Thompson also drove in a run for Blair-Taylor, which hasn’t lost a game since the Division 5 championship contest to Belmont on June 8, 2019.
Thompson and Lindsay Steien combined to pitch for the Wildcats. Thompson struck out three and allowed four earned runs on seven hits and one walk over the first five innings. Steien, who scored two runs, struck out three in two hitless innings.
The Wildcats will host the Marshmen at 2 p.m. with the winner headed to the state tournament at UW-Green Bay next week.
Horicon 8, Onalaska Luther 1
HORICON, Wis. — The Knights (11-10), who had won seven of their past nine games, had their season ended at the hands of the top-seeded Marshmen (19-6).
Division 3
Prescott 14, Arcadia 5
PRESCOTT, Wis. — The top-seeded Cardinals (22-3) ended the season for the Raiders (9-10), who had won three games in a row and four of their past five.
Division 5
Seneca 9, De Soto 6
STODDARD — The Indians(16-5) scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed in beating the Pirates (16-4) after the teams split during the regular season and shared the Ridge and Valley Conference championship.
Shortstop Zoey Boardman was 3 for 4 and scored two runs for De Soto, which scored twice in the third inning to get within 6-3 but allowed three more runs to score in the fifth.
Val Osthoff was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Pirates, who had eight hits and received one double each from Boardman and Jordan Young. Young also pitched and allowed seven earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out six in a complete game.
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
La Crescent 17, Gays Mills 0 (5)
LA CRESCENT — La Crescent scored nine runs in the first two innings and cruised to victory.
First baseman Lucas Hafner was 4 for 4 with a triple and drove in five runs for La Crescent, which ended the game on an eight-run fourth inning that was followed by a shutout fifth.
Mason Bills pitched all five innings and held Gays Mills to one hit — a single. Bills also struck out eight without walking a batter.
Ryan Steffes also had two hits and drove in two runs for La Crescent.