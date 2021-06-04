High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor softball team wins Dairyland

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School softball team clinched a second consecutive Dairyland Conference championship on Friday with a 16-0 victory over Melrose-Mindoro.

The Wildcats (22-0) completed a 17-0 conference season by scoring three runs in the first inning and eight in the second to quickly jump on the Mustangs (6-11, 6-11), who have lost four of their past five games.

Sophomore center fielder Lindsay Steien was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two stolen bases from the top of Blair-Taylor’s batting order.

Senior third baseman McKenna Boe was 2 for 5 with a triple and five RBI for the Wildcats, who had 12 hits and received another two RBI each from Chloe Wagner, Abby Thompson, Callie Wagner and Leah Kidd.

Thompson pitched the first four innings for Blair-Taylor and struck out nine while allowing three hits and no walks.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 10, Logan 0 (5)

The Knights won their fourth game in a row to improve to 8-7 and were powered by Hannah Matzke, who went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.