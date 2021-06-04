High school sports roundup: Blair-Taylor softball team wins Dairyland

BLAIR — The Blair-Taylor High School softball team clinched a second consecutive Dairyland Conference championship on Friday with a 16-0 victory over Melrose-Mindoro.
The Wildcats (22-0) completed a 17-0 conference season by scoring three runs in the first inning and eight in the second to quickly jump on the Mustangs (6-11, 6-11), who have lost four of their past five games.
Sophomore center fielder Lindsay Steien was 3 for 3 with a triple, three runs scored and two stolen bases from the top of Blair-Taylor’s batting order.
Senior third baseman McKenna Boe was 2 for 5 with a triple and five RBI for the Wildcats, who had 12 hits and received another two RBI each from Chloe Wagner, Abby Thompson, Callie Wagner and Leah Kidd.
Thompson pitched the first four innings for Blair-Taylor and struck out nine while allowing three hits and no walks.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 10, Logan 0 (5)
The Knights won their fourth game in a row to improve to 8-7 and were powered by Hannah Matzke, who went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI.
Sarah Yonkovich was 3 for 4 with two doubles and two RBI, and Megan Yonkovich went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI for Luther, which handed Logan (5-12) its second loss in the past three games.
BASEBALL
Coulee
Westby 9, Onalaska Luther 3
WESTBY — The Norsemen scored the final eight runs to beat the Knights.
Hunter Lipski had three RBI for Westby, which had 11 hits and took advantage of five Luther errors. Westby’s Garrett Vatland had three hits, and Luther’s Tim Seiler drove in three runs.
Nonconference
Logan 23, G-E-T 2 (5)
The Rangers (4-11) used 15 hits and five errors by the Red Hawks to cruise to a victory that is their third in a row after a 1-11 start.
Curtis Leaver was 3 for 3 with an RBI and four runs scored for Logan, which scored six runs in the first inning, seven in the second and 10 in the fourth.
Nick Joley was 2 for 2 with two RBI, Johnny Leaver 2 for 4 with two RBI, Eli Forer 2 for 3 with two RBI, George Luckner 2 for 4 with two RBI and Jonah Gruen 1 for 2 with a double and RBI.
Forer struck out three and allowed four hits in four innings.
Tomah 10, Baraboo 5
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (8-8) had 12 hits, and third baseman Drew Brookman was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three RBI and his first home run of the season.
Evan Long and Braeden Pierce each added a pair of hits for Tomah, which responded to two Baraboo runs in the top of the first with two runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second.
Tomah scored at least once in every inning and took the lead for good at 5-4 with a run in the bottom of the third.