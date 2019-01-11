TOMAH — Senior Brandon Merfeld scored 12 of his 18 points in the first half to help lift the Aquinas High School boys basketball team past Tomah 57-50 in a MVC game Friday night.
Merfeld drained three 3-pointers for the Blugolds (5-7, 2-1), while teammate Jacob Savoldelli added 14 points, including a n8-for-13 effort from the free-throw line.
Kade Gnewikow led Tomah with 16 points, followed by Dustin DeRousseau with 12 and Isaiah Nick with 10.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 63, Hillsboro 44
BANGOR — Bangor, which is ranked fifth in the latest Associated Press Division 5 poll, defeated Hillsboro after trailing by two at the half. Grant Manke led the Cardinals (10-1, 5-0) with 24 points, while Zane Langrehr added 12. Jay Freit (10) also finished in double figures for the Cardinals.
Royall 55, Brookwood 47
ELROY, Wis. — Keith Schnurr scored a game-high 23 points to lead Royall (4-4, 2-2) past Brookwood. Dane Hyer added 16 points for the Panthers, who led 25-18 at the half. Jack Mulvaney led the Falcons (3-6, 1-4) with 11 points.
Cashton 63, Necedah 42
NECEDAH, Wis. — Cashton, thanks to a game-high 18 points from Kristt Hilden, built a 27-19 lead by halftime, then cruised past the Cardinals(2-8). Trevor Freit added 15 points for Cashton (4-1, 5-3), while Jarrett Carpenter added 13. The Eagles were 8-for-11 from the free-throw line.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 67, C-FC 50
BLAIR — Kyle Steien and Alex Reismann each recorded 13 points for Blair-Taylor (11-0, 5-0), which remained unbeaten. Josh Olson (12) and Logan Smith (10) also finished in double figures for the Wildcats.
The Pirates (5-8) were led by 10-point performances from Jacob Bjorge and Austin Klein.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 80, Dover-Eyota 72
CALEDONIA — The Warriors were led by an 18-point effort from freshman Eli King, who had 11 of those points in the second half. Riley Gavin also came on strong in the second half, as he scored eight of his 12 points.
Caledonia had 13 3-pointers, four of which came from Eric Augedahl, who finished the night with 12 points. The Warriors (9-3, 6-0) also received 10 points come from Tate Meiners.
P-E-M 67,
La Crescent 59
LA CRESCENT — The Lancers (7-5, 4-2) let a three-point halftime lead slip away in the second half. Luke Schwartzhoff led La Crescent with 16 points, while Zach Todd added 14 points
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Onalaska 55, Central 41
Sophomore Olivia Gamoke scored all 13 of her points in the first half, but she still led the Hilltoppers (8-3, 5-1) in scoring. Gamoke also had five steals. Lexi Miller added 11 points and eight rebounds for Onalaska, which closed out the first half with a 10-2 run for a 29-13 lead.
The Red Raiders (5-8, 3-3) were led by Heather Opitz, who had 12 points. The Hilltoppers held the Red Raiders to 13 first-half points.
Aquinas 74, Tomah 47
TOMAH — Junior Lexi Donarski scored a game-high 27 points for the Blugolds (13-0, 5-0), who are ranked No. 1 in the latest Associated Press Division 4 poll. Taylor Theusch added 15 points for Aquinas, which pushed its winning streak to 41 games.
Madison Lindauer’s 20-point performance led the Timberwolves (10-5, 3-3).
Holmen 73, Logan 52
The Vikings (6-8, 3-3) built a 38-22 halftime lead, then outscored Logan by five points in the second half. Sydney Jahr led Holmen with 15 points and had a perfect night from the foul line, making 8 of 8 attempts. Holmen’s Lexie Jeffers and Ellie Kline each had 13 points, and Haley Valiska finished with 10 points, six of which came form two 3-pointers.
Logan (2-12, 0-6) was led by Jenna Davis with 15 points, nine of which came in the second half. Claire Borsheim (10) also finished in double figures.
Coulee
West Salem 67, Viroqua 13
WEST SALEM — Brooke Bentzen scored a game-high 12 points while teammate Maddie Quick added 10 to power West Salem (8-6, 4-3) past Viroqua. Lauren Brendel led the Blackhawks (1-11, 0-6) with eight.
G-E-T 80, Black River Falls 39
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Lexi Wagner was unstoppable as she recorded 28 points to spark Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau (11-1, 6-0), which is the sixth-ranked team in the lastest Associated Press Division 3 poll.
Wagner, the Red Hawks’ all-time leading scorer, went 3-for-3 from the free-throw line while making 5 of 6 shots from beyond the arc. Molly Schmitz (10) also finished in double figures for G-E-T.
The Tigers (1-12, 0-6) were led by Abby Ross, who finished with 17 points. Katie Dobson added 11 for Black River Falls.
Arcadia 50, Onalaska Luther 36
ONALASKA — Arcadia pushed its record to 11-1 overall and 5-1 in the Coulee, thanks to a double-double from Chloe Halverson. Halverson finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Mercedes Romo added 15 points, thanks to a pair of 3-pointers. Linzy Sendelbach finished with 14 points for the Raiders.
Grace Manke led Luther (3-8, 3-3) with 10 points, while Kaitlyn Kennedy finished with eight.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 72, Richland Center 42
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (13-0), ranked No. 5 in Division 3, continued their unbeaten season with a win that had three players in double figures. Lily Krahn led Prairie du Chien with 20 points, while Macey Banasik had 15 and Ella Hager 13.
“The one thing I liked is we looked to attack,” PdC coach Paula Shervey said. “We looked to attack and that opened up 3-pointers.”
WRESTLING
Coulee
Viroqua 66, Arcadia 4
ARCADIA — Viroqua nearly swept Arcadia, winning all but one match. Lucas Oldham earned a win for Viroqua in a 126-pound match after defeating Tanner Klar 4-2. Kody Nelson (195) was 30 seconds away from overtime, but ended his match with a third-period pin against Yahir Aguilar.
Tyler Klar (132) had Arcadia’s sole victory after defeating Cole Mayberry 15-2.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 4, West Bend 1
MEQUON, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (13-2) used four goal-scorers to turn back West Bend and earn a road victory. Carter Stobb netted the Hilltoppers first goal in the first period, and Will Bryant recorded another first-period goal to bring his season total to 14.
Jacob Weber recorded 24 saves for Onalaska.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Central Wisconsin Storm 5, Onalaska co-op 1
ONALASKA — The Central Wisconsin Storm scored two goals in the first and third periods, then added another in the second to beat the Hilltoppers, halting Onalaska’s four-game winning streak. The Central Wisconsin Storm fired 48 shots at Onalaska (8-7-1) sophomore goalie Izzy Lassig, who recorded 43 saves.
Onalaska’s lone goal came from Jaidyn Groshek, who beat Central Wisconsin goalie Sydney Weiland in the second period.