SPARTA — With junior outside hitter Brielle Savor turning in a strong all-around performance, the Sparta High School volleyball team swept Central 25-20, 25-19, 25-20 in a MVC match Tuesday night. With the win, Sparta improved to 6-7 overall, 1-2 in the MVC.
Savor powered the offense with 13 kills, but was equally effective defensively as she finished with 10 digs. Teammate Laney Schell, a junior, added six kills, three blocks and 13 assists. Olivia Schultz led the Spartans’ defense with 18 digs.
Hallie Johnson and Avalon Miller led Central with seven kills apiece, while Autumn Paulson had 11 assists. Cleo Tillman led the Red Raiders defense with 18 digs.
Onalaska 3, Tomah 2
TOMAH — The Hilltoppers fought through a five-set match to defeat the Timberwolves, 25-20, 20-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-11. The team was powered by 11 kills from Sam Plantz, 19 digs from Olivia Gamoke and 25 assists from Cailie Kowal.
Savannah Murphy led the Timberwolves with 28 kills, which was done with the help of 36 assists from Elle Plueger.
Coulee
Arcadia 3, Onalaska Luther 0
ARCADIA — It wasn’t easy, but the Raiders posted a 25-11, 31-29, 25-23 victory over the Knights to push their overall record to 7-4, and Coulee mark to 2-1. Junior Ellie Hoesley led Arcadia with 16 kills, while Chloe Halverson (19 assists) and Maddie Reichwein (18 assists) were busy setting up the offense. The Raiders were strong at the net, too, as Charlie Halvorsen finished with four blocks.
Defensively, Abby Suchla led Arcadia with 35 digs.
Black River Falls 3, G-E-T 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Samantha Blackdeer recorded a match-best 17 kills to power the Tigers past the Red Hawks 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-14, pushing the Tigers’ record to 11-5 overall, 1-1 in the Coulee. Asia Rave added five blocks and two aces for Black River Falls, while Abby Ross dished out 36 assists.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 3, Whitehall 0
MELROSE — Melrose-Mindoro pushed its record to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the Dairyland with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-12 victory over Whitehall. Emily Herzberg led the Mustangs with 12 kills and four aces, while teammate Erika Simmons added nine kills. Calette Lockington set up the offense, finishing with 26 assists.
Mykensie Beighley led Whitehall (2-4, 0-1) with four kills.
EC Immanuel 3, Blair-Taylor 1
BLAIR — Lauren Kidd finished with eight kills and three blocks for the Wildcats, but it wasn’t enough as Eau Claire Immanuel posted a 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 25-20 victory. The Wildcats fell to 0-1, 3-8.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Onalaska 7, Tomah 0
ONALASKA — Onalaska, thanks in part to a straight-set victory from No. 3 singles player Willa Brown, blanked the Timberwolves to push its record to 12-6 overall, 2-0 in the MVC. Brown, who beat Tomah’s Whitney Kuehl, improved to 11-6. The Hilltoppers also received a straight-set win from Ashton Arndt at No. 4 singles.
Central 7, Sparta 0
Central won all seven matches in straight sets, including a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 singles where Elizabeth Burelbach defeated Sparta’s Savannah Holcomb 6-1, 6-1. At No. 1 doubles, Central’s Madi Lund and Cydney Livingston topped Sparta’s Alecia Kirchhoff and Claudia Muller, 6-0, 6-0.
Aquinas 6, Holmen 1
HOLMEN — Aquinas won three of four singles matches, including three in straight sets, to cruise past Holmen. Aquinas’ No. 1 singles player, Giselle Fisher, topped Holmen’s Natalie Stitt 7-5, 6-4, while No. 2 singles entrant Fiona O’Flaherty posted a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mai Song Xiong of Holmen.
The Vikings’ win came at No. 4 singles where Delaney Gelder defeated Kenzie Caya in three sets.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Logan 2, West Salem 1
Logan junior Yee Thao assisted on the Rangers’ game-tying goal, then scored on a rebound for the game-winner at the 52-minute, 50-second mark in a game that was shortened due to lightning. After a scoreless first half, West Salem took a 1-0 lead when Mitchell Dunham beat Logan goalie Jared Restel at the 46:12 mark of the second half.
The lead wouldn’t last, however, as Logan’s Jack Knothe — off an assist from Thao — knotted the game at 1 at the 49:53 mark. Thao would then boot the game winner after West Salem’s Ian Knutson initially stopped a penalty kick.
Restel finished with six saves for Logan (1-2-1), as did Knutson for West Salem (3-1-1).
Holmen 7, Aquinas 0
The Vikings utilized seven different goal scorers to blank Aquinas in a MVC match at Fields For Kids. Holmen (4-1-1, 3-0-1) entered halftime with a 5-0 lead, and used Jackson Lutz and Griffin Gelder in goal as the pair combined for five saves.
Matthew Jankowski recorded 31 saves for Aquinas.
Sparta 3, Central 1
SPARTA — Keaton Hauser scored an eighth-minute goal for the Spartans as they held Central scoreless until the 83rd minute. Sparta increased its lead in the 14th minute with a Will Kaftan goal, and then again in the 73rd minute as Kaftan scored again..
La Crescent 6, Dover-Eyota 1
LA CRESCENT — La Crescent flexed its muscles early in this one, thanks to two first-half goals from Isaac Petersen and another from Sam Shimshak to make it 3-1 at the half. Petersen would open the second half with another goal, giving him a hat trick, while Lucas Weiser and Alex Boudreau added second-half goals for the Lancers.
Shimshak and Boudreau each added two assists, while the Lancers received a three-save performance from goalie Mitch Dryden.