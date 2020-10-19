High school sports roundup: Brookwood boys cross country wins subsectional; Cashton girls take second

ONTARIO — The Brookwood High School boys cross country team won the Division 3 subsectional it hosted Monday, while the Cashton girls team finished second to qualify for sectionals.

The Falcons had each of their top five runners in the top 10, led by senior Roberto Mendoza (fourth, 18 minutes, 58.66 seconds) en route to a score of 35. Senior Cristian Barrientos (19:04.16) was sixth, sophomore Dylan Powell (19:06.53) was seventh, junior Charley Guzman (19:15.43) was eighth, and freshman Brady Hansen (19:31.7) was 10th.

New Lisbon (64) was second as a team, Kickapoo/La Farge (74) was third, Cashton (115) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (116) was fifth, North Crawford (169) was sixth, Hillsboro (189) was seventh, Melrose-Mindoro (198) was eighth, and De Soto (216) was ninth.

Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter won the meet in 17:11.37 to qualify for sectionals as an individual. Onalaska Luther senior Josiah Hoppe (12th, 19:37.28) also qualified as an individual.

In the girls race, Cashton (61) finished well behind Kickapoo/La Farge (21) but edged Brookwood (70) for second.