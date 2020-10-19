High school sports roundup: Brookwood boys cross country wins subsectional; Cashton girls take second

ONTARIO — The Brookwood High School boys cross country team won the Division 3 subsectional it hosted Monday, while the Cashton girls team finished second to qualify for sectionals.
The Falcons had each of their top five runners in the top 10, led by senior Roberto Mendoza (fourth, 18 minutes, 58.66 seconds) en route to a score of 35. Senior Cristian Barrientos (19:04.16) was sixth, sophomore Dylan Powell (19:06.53) was seventh, junior Charley Guzman (19:15.43) was eighth, and freshman Brady Hansen (19:31.7) was 10th.
New Lisbon (64) was second as a team, Kickapoo/La Farge (74) was third, Cashton (115) was fourth, Onalaska Luther (116) was fifth, North Crawford (169) was sixth, Hillsboro (189) was seventh, Melrose-Mindoro (198) was eighth, and De Soto (216) was ninth.
Cashton senior Jarret Carpenter won the meet in 17:11.37 to qualify for sectionals as an individual. Onalaska Luther senior Josiah Hoppe (12th, 19:37.28) also qualified as an individual.
In the girls race, Cashton (61) finished well behind Kickapoo/La Farge (21) but edged Brookwood (70) for second.
The Eagles had all of their top five runners in the top 15, led by senior Alyssa Meyers (seventh, 23:27.81). Sophomore Chelsie Paulsen (23:53) was 12th, senior Annie Schreier (23:58.26) was 13th, senior Izzi Mason (23:59.34) was 14th, and freshman (24:00.22) was 15th.
North Crawford (84) was fourth as a team, Onalaska Luther (128) was fifth, New Lisbon (173) was sixth, and De Soto (181) was seventh.
Melrose-Mindoro freshman Claire Becker (fifth, 21:49.53) qualified for sectionals as an individual.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Tomah 3, Portage 0
TOMAH — The Timberwolves improved to 6-7 as they earned a 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 victory.
Dannika Koput had a game-high nine kills and Lauren Noth had eight to lead a balanced Tomah attack. Ella Plueger had a game-high 18 assists, while Hannah Walters had a game-high eight digs for the Timberwolves.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Arcadia 6, Aquinas 5
ARCADIA — Lizandro Vasquez scored the game-winning goal in the second half as the Raiders improved to 4-2.
Vasquez netted four goals — two in each half — and Arcadia led 4-1 at half.
The Blugolds (3-5) battled back in the second half, and a goal from Andrew Sutton — his second of the match — cut the team’s deficit to 5-3. Nathan Koch and Garrett Butler found the back of the net to knot the score at five before Vasquez’s decisive goal.
Butler scored two goals on the night.
