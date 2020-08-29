High school sports roundup: Brookwood boys, girls win cross country titles

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASHTON — The Brookwood High School boys and girls cross country teams posted victories at the Cashton Invitational on Saturday.

The Falcons won the boys meet with a score of 34 and the girls meet with a 38.

Brookwood's top runners were a pair of fourth-place finishes by Amelia Muellenberg (23 minutes, 16 seconds) and Cristian Barrientos (18:46). Dylan Powell (18:46) also finished fifth in the boys race, while Kimberlee Downing posted a sixth-place finish at time of 23:24 in the girls race.

Westby's boys and girls were second with respective scores of 49 and 57. Audra Johnson (23:12) was third in the girls race to lead the Norsemen.

Cashton had the second-place finisher in each race. Izzi Mason (22:54) was runner-up to Royall's Marah Gruen (22:43) in the girls race, and Jarret Carpenter (17:12) was only beaten by New Lisbon's Owen Jones (16:47) in the boys race.

