LA CRESCENT — Two days, two no-hitters for the La Crescent High School baseball team.
Senior Bryce Weymiller continued the Lancers’ no-hit pitching parade on Friday by shutting down Lewiston-Altura for an 11-0 Three River Conference victory.
Luke Schwartzhoff and Isaac Petersen combined to no-hit Rushford Peterson in six innings — like Weymiller did to the Cardinals — on Thursday.
Weymiller, who also pitched a no-hitter last season, struck out 10 batters and didn’t walk any while La Crescent rewarded him with a 10-hit attack.
Sam Wieser, Gavin Christianson, Jess Fechner and Thomas Kiesau each had a pair of hits for the Lancers (2-1, 2-0). Peterson, Fechner and Kiesau drove in two runs a piece.
Caledonia 10, Winona Cotter 0
WINONA — The Warriors had four players with two hits to take care of the Ramblers.
Caledonia — which had a total of 13 hits — received multiple from Tate Meiners (2-for-3, triple, home run), Eric Augedahl (2-for-4), Kyle Cavanaugh (2-for-3) and Austin Klug (2-for-4, two doubles).
Augedahl walked away with the win after scattering two hits across four innings with 10 strikeouts.
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 11, Alma Center Lincoln 1
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — The Mustangs had five players with at least two hits to defeat the Hornets in six innings.
Ethan Kastenschmidt —who had a triple — and Nate Hruza each had two hits and batted in a runner. Tucker Sbraggia went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI as Seth Peterson went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Brady Patterson (2-for-3) also had two hits.
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 11, Brookwood 4
ONALASKA — Erik Rogers recorded a hit in all four of his plate appearances to help boost Luther — which scored in every inning — ahead of Brookwood.
The Knights had a total of 11 hits. Ethan Diehm went 3-for-4 as Brandon Stadtler went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Stadtler earned the win by pitching six innings with seven strikeouts and six hits.
Eau Claire North 10, Logan 0 (5)
Eau Claire North 11, Logan 1 (6)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Rangers had one hit —which came off the bat of Julian Erickson — against Eau Claire North in the first game of a doubleheader.
Logan was able to score a run in the fourth inning of the second game, but it wasn’t enough to keep the game moving as it ended in the sixth inning.
Alex Gavrilos had a hit in the loss, and Caleb Trussoni drove in the run.
Marshfield 15, Tomah 3 (6)
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Timberwolves put together a three-run second inning but were unable to score after that.
Ethan Pederson had a double and Boone Mathison was able to drive in two runs. Mason Gerke wound up with the loss after tossing 3⅔ innings with 10 hits and three strikeouts.
SOFTBALL
Coulee
West Salem 14, Arcadia 6
WEST SALEM — West Salem pitcher Abbie Cavadini gave the Panthers (7-2, 4-0) an early lead after blasting a three-run homer in the first inning.
Cavadini went for extra bases again in the first inning with a double and finished the day 3-for-4 with five RBI. She also earned the win after pitching four innings with six strikeouts and two hits before being relieved by Sam Thompson.
West Salem had a total of 18 hits, four of which came from Taylor Feyen. Marissa Harris (2-for-3, double), Thompson (2-for-3, double), Kendall Ferke (2-for-4) and Jillian Wakefield (2-for-4) each had multiple hits.
Onalaska Luther 10, G-E-T 1
ONALASKA — The Knights recorded 13 hits compared to G-E-T’s three to earn the win.
Cynda Protsman went 3-for-3 and had two doubles for Luther. Jenna Wahl went 2-for-3 with two stolen bases as Katie Tauscher (2-for-4) and Sarah Yonkovich (2-for-3) each had two hits.
Aubrey Palubicki pitched a full seven innings with three hits and three strikeouts to earn the win.
Dairyland
Alma Center Lincoln 7, Melrose-Mindoro 4
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — Jackie Brown and Nevada Collins each had an extra-base hit for the Mustangs. Brown tripled and had three RBI, while Collins doubled.
Nonconference
DeForest 7, Central 3
DeForest 10, Central 1
The Red Raiders were swept in their first two games of the season, and the Norskies put emphasis on the second victory with a grand slam in the seventh inning.
Madison Trussoni was 2-for-4 with a double, and Avery Rox and Zoe Heintz each drove in a run in the first game. Helena Wehrs was 2-for-2 in the second game for Central.
Altoona 3, Aquinas 2
ALTOONA, Wis. — The Blugolds had six hits but came up one run short as they fell to Altoona.
Megan Scheidt, Elizabeth Horstman and Bri Bahr each had a double for Aquinas. Annie Balduzzi wound up with the loss after pitching 6⅓ innings with one strikeout and two walks.
Holmen 3, Merrill 1
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Vikings wasted no time in building a lead against Merrill by scoring two runs in the first inning.
Leadoff hitter Ellie Kline, a freshman, got things started with a double, and that was immediately by a triple from Sammie Chapman. Delaney Sacia recorded the win after scattering four hits across seven innings with six strikeouts and no walks.
Blair-Taylor 4, Thorp 1
BLAIR — The Wildcats scored two runs in the first and sixth innings to defeat Thorp, which was a state runner-up last season.
Cierra Curran had two triples as she went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Lauren Steien earned the win as she scattered two hits and five strikeouts over seven innings.
TRACK AND FIELD
Nonconference
West Salem quadrangular
WEST SALEM — The West Salem boys and girls finished on top of their home quadrangular, defeating Melrose-Mindoro, Nekoosa and Cashton.
The boys had 96 points as Melrose-Mindoro had 62 to take third followed by Cashton (17). Joe Wopat won the 400-meter dash for West Salem with a time of 53.96 seconds and also won the triple jump with a effort of 38 feet, 5 inches.
On the girls side, the Panthers finished with 118 points followed by Melrose-Mindoro (88) in second and Cashton (8) in fourth.
West Salem sophomore Natalie Jeranek won the high jump with a jump of 5-2 while also winning the long jump with a final jump of 15-5¾.
BOYS GOLF
Nonconference
Wisconsin Dells Invitational
Division 1: Holmen is third after the first day of the Wisconsin Dells Invite at Trappers Turn Golf Course.
The Vikings had a team score of 155 as Middleton (148) led the way on the nine hole tournament. Sparta (198) sat in the No. 11 spot.
Cody Dirks led Holmen with a 38. Sam Everson and Brennan Dirks had 39s. Sparta was led by Austin Erickson (40).
Division 2: Arcadia landed in seventh place after shooting 18 holes with a team score of 356. Onalaska Luther (364) followed in eighth.
Chandler Sonsalla turned in an 85 for Arcadia as Gavin Parr (86) finished one stroke behind him. Isaiah Pamperin and Richard Elliot led the Knights with an 85.
BOYS TENNIS
Nonconference
Sparta 4, Viroqua 3
VIROQUA — The Spartans won two singles matches and two doubles matches to narrowly escape Viroqua.
Dan Musselwhite won at No. 1 singles for Sparta by defeating Lucas Oldham 6-4, 2-6, 7-5. Viroqua was able to secure the No. 1 doubles win after a lengthy battle where Mitchell Hanson and Jared Anderson defeated Ethan Andersen and Toby Mohr 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3.