MADISON — Viroqua High School sophomore Cale Anderson beat two of the top five wrestlers in Division 1 to win a 106-pound championship in the loaded Badger State Invitational at the Alliant Energy Center on Saturday.
Anderson (17-0) beat fifth-ranked Tyler Klein of Hartford by major decision (14-2) in the semifinals before pinning third-ranked Josh Stritesky (13-1) of Lake Geneva Badger in 5 minutes, 52 seconds and winning the title for a second straight year. Anderson is ranked first in Division 2.
Stritesky had qualified for the finals with a 6-0 victory and two pins before Anderson took him out.
Anderson was joined as a champion by junior teammate Tyler Hannah (6-0), who won the 195 bracket after wrestling for the first time this season on Tuesday.
Hannah, unranked because he hadn’t wrestled until last week, recorded two pins and a technical fall to advance to the championship bout. He beat Neenah’s Marshall Kools (14-1), ranked second in Division 1, by a 5-3 score.
Viroqua’s Josh Frye (16-1) advanced to the 113-pound championship match, but Stoughton’s Nicolar Rivera (18-0), ranked second in Division 1, beat him via technical fall.
The Blackhawks scored 111½ points and placed seventh out of 25 teams. West Salem/Bangor scored 83½ and wound up 13th.
Senior Dalton Schams finished third at 138 and senior Aaron Bahr fifth at 145 for West Salem/Bangor.
Schams (12-1) was knocked out of his bracket by Stoughton’s Hunter Lewis, ranked first in Division 1, in the semifinals before finishing with an impressive technical fall of Fennimore’s Aidan Nutter (14-3), who is ranked second in Division 3. Schams is ranked sixth in Division 2.
Bahr advanced to the quarterfinals, but Division 1 top-ranked Daniel Stilling (17-2) beat him 7-2. Bahr, ranked fifth in Division 2, responded with a major decision and shutout in his last two matches.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Aquinas 60, Sauk Prairie 54
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The Blugolds (2-6) stopped a four-game losing streak behind the shooting of seniors Brandon Merfeld and Jake Savoldelli.
Merfeld scored 13 of his team-high 20 points in the second half and made one 3-pointer in each half. Savoldelli made four 3-pointers and scored 11 of his 18 points after halftime.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Aquinas co-op 10, Viroqua co-op 2
ONALASKA — Ryan Wink had three goals and four assists — getting his second straight hat trick — as the Avalanche (7-3) prevailed.
Hunter Schultz added four goals and Cody Dirks one goal and five assists for the Aquinas c-op, which has scored 25 goals in its last three games and reached the 10-goal plateau for the second time this season. Andrew Evenson stopped nine shots in goal.
Sun Prairie 5, Onalaska co-op 4
ONALASKA — The sixth-ranked Hilltoppers (11-1) had their unbeaten string come to an end after the fifth-ranked Cardinals scored twice in the first period and two more times in the second.
Mason Manglitz, Jake Ziegelbein, CJ Lass and Hudson Weber all scored for Onalaska, which outshot Sun Prairie 30-28. Jack Weber made 23 saves for the Hilltoppers, and Ziegelbein added an assist.