ROCHESTER, Minn. — With the Caledonia High School baseball team’s latest win, the team sits just one win away from a return trip to the the MSHSL 1AA state tournament.
The Warriors found their offensive momentum early — and kept it going throughout the game — to defeat Stewartville 7-1 on in a Section 1AA semifinal Saturday at Mayo Field.
Caledonia (19-3) was able to score a runner in the first inning, two in the third and four in the seventh, and never let go of the lead.
Tate Meiners (2-for-3) led the offensive push by hitting a triple in the first and a three-run homer in the seventh. Casey Storlie (2-for-4) brought Meiners home with his first-inning triple.
Storlie tossed four innings with three hits and five strikeouts to record the win, while Evan Denstad earned a saved with three innings out of the bullpen.
The Warriors play La Crescent at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Mayo Field for a state berth. Caledonia would need to lose twice for La Crescent to advance.
La Crescent 3,
Rochester Lourdes 0
La Crescent 8,
Stewartville 4
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Lancers posted staved off elimination twice to advance to a double-elimination final against Caledonia.
La Crescent (19-5) topped Rochester Lourdes (24-2) after Sam Wieser got the scoring going in the third inning with a single, sending Thomas Kiesau home.
Kiesau (2-for-3) drove in a run with a double in the seventh, bringing in Brandon Von Arx, who doubled as well.
Bryce Weymiller tossed a complete game for the first win, struck out six and allowed four hits.
The Lancers started with a one-run double from Cade McCool in the first against Stewartville, followed by a sacrifice fly from Weymiller to bring Nick Peterson home.
Each player in the lineup had at least one hit against Stewartville, including a two-hit performance from Isaac Petersen and a double and three RBI from Kiesau.
GIRLS SOCCER
WIAA regional finals
Division 2
Onalaska 1, New Richmond 1 (5-4)
ONALASKA — Olivia Gamoke scored the tying goal for the Hilltoppers on an assist from Kaley Manglitz.
That tie lasted through the overtime period, and forced a shootout, which Onalaska won 5-4.
The Hilltoppers will play River Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday in the sectional semifinal.
Other scores: A score for the West Salem-McFarland game in Division 3 wasn't posted as of 10:30 p.m. In Division 2, River Falls beat Central 6-2. In Division 4, St. Mary Catholic toppled Aquinas 6-0.