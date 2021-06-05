High school sports roundup: Caledonia baseball extends season with pair of wins in section tournament

HOLMEN — The Vikings (8-12) got within 3-2 in Game 1 when Hayden Goodell drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but the Panthers scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth to secure the win.

Troy Knutson, who allowed four runs on two hits and walked six in five innings, was charged with the loss.

In Game 2, Holmen led 1-0 after the first and 2-1 after the fourth, but Stevens Point tied the game in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth.

Brett Berget and Alex Edwardson drove in a run apiece for the Vikings, while Evan Jamesson was charged with the loss. Jamesson allowed two runs on five hits in five innings.

Eau Claire Memorial 14, Central 13

Eau Claire Memorial 6, Central 5

EAU CLAIRE — Andrew Johnson and Malik Reynolds each hit a home run and Dylan Lapic drove in two runs in Game 1, which the RiverHawks led 11-5 after scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth.

The Old Abes responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead with a run in the fifth.