High school sports roundup: Caledonia baseball extends season with pair of wins in section tournament

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School baseball team kept its season alive by beating Lewiston-Altura and Chatfield in the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament on Saturday.
The top-seeded Warriors, who previously lost to fourth-seeded Chatfield to move to the elimination bracket, rallied late to beat the third-seeded Cardinals 3-2 before topping the Gophers 5-0.
Caledonia will play second-seeded Pine Island at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Rochester.
The Warriors trailed Lewiston-Altura 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, but Casey Schultz tied the game with an RBI double before Devin Vonderohe brought in the winning run with a single.
Brady Augedahl also drove in a run, while Vonderohe picked up the win. Vonderohe, who pitched in relief of Schultz, allowed only one hit and struck out three in 2⅓ innings.
Vonderohe and Augedahl then combined to throw a two-hitter against Chatfield, while Caledonia scored one run in five different innings.
Schultz, Vonderohe, Thane Meiners, Andrew Kunelius and Ayden Goetzinger each drove in a run.
Nonconference
Stevens Point 7, Holmen 2
Stevens Point 3, Holmen 2 (9)
HOLMEN — The Vikings (8-12) got within 3-2 in Game 1 when Hayden Goodell drove in a pair of runs in the bottom of the third, but the Panthers scored one in the fifth and three in the sixth to secure the win.
Troy Knutson, who allowed four runs on two hits and walked six in five innings, was charged with the loss.
In Game 2, Holmen led 1-0 after the first and 2-1 after the fourth, but Stevens Point tied the game in the fifth and scored the go-ahead run in the ninth.
Brett Berget and Alex Edwardson drove in a run apiece for the Vikings, while Evan Jamesson was charged with the loss. Jamesson allowed two runs on five hits in five innings.
Eau Claire Memorial 14, Central 13
Eau Claire Memorial 6, Central 5
EAU CLAIRE — Andrew Johnson and Malik Reynolds each hit a home run and Dylan Lapic drove in two runs in Game 1, which the RiverHawks led 11-5 after scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth.
The Old Abes responded with six runs in the bottom of the inning and retook the lead with a run in the fifth.
Central (9-10) tied the game in the sixth, but Eau Claire Memorial plated two in the bottom of the inning and held off the RiverHawks in the seventh.
Central led 5-2 in Game 2 going into the bottom of seventh, but the Old Abes scored four to win.
Lapic hit a solo home run, while Johnson drove in two runs for the RiverHawks.
Viroqua 12, De Soto 2 (6)
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (18-5) scored multiple runs in four innings as they won their eighth straight game.
Gavin Olson hit a double and a solo home run for Viroqua, while Braden Lendosky and Casey Kowalcyzk drove in two runs apiece.
Noah Mathison, who allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven in five innings, picked up the win.
Vin Buchner had an RBI for the Pirates, who dropped their second straight game.
SOFTBALL
Nonconference
Westby 10, Weston 0 (5)
WESTBY — Jayda Berg threw a one-hitter and struck out 11 to help the Norsemen win their third straight game and improve to 16-1.
Izzy Nedland drove in four runs for Westby, which scored three in the first and five in the fourth while taking advantage of six errors.