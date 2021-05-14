High school sports roundup: Caledonia baseball knocks off Viroqua

Behind a strong outing from sophomore Tristan Augedahl on the mound and a big fourth inning, the Caledonia High School baseball team earned a 13-3 nonconference win over Viroqua in six innings on Friday at Copeland Park.
Augedahl gave up three runs — two earned — in the top of the first but allowed only three hits and struck out five in five innings. Sophomore Ayden Goetzinger pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Warriors, who improved to 12-2.
Caledonia tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second before taking a commanding lead with nine runs in the fourth.
Senior Austin Klug was 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI, while Goetzinger and senior Andrew Kunelius also drove in two runs.
The loss is the second in a row for the Blackhawks, who fell to 7-4.
Prairie du Chien 9, Logan 8 (12)
The Rangers (1-3) led 4-0 after six innings, but the Blackhawks (6-2) scored four in the top of the seventh before winning in extras.
Neither team could break the tie until the 12th, when Prairie du Chien plated five. Logan rallied in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t find the equalizer.
Colton Thompson, John Nicholson and Max Amundson each drove in two runs for the Blackhawks.
Curtis Leaver had a double and had three RBI for the Rangers, while Eli Forer drove in two runs.
Dairyland
C-FC 13, Melrose-Mindoro 3
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Mustangs (7-2, 7-1) had their four-game winning streak snapped.
SOFTBALL
Coulee
G-E-T 2, Black River Falls 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks improved to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the conference, while the Tigers fell to 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 4, Rushford-Peterson 0
La Crescent-Hokah 14, Rushford-Peterson 4 (5)
RUSHFORD — Allie Mallicoat tossed a complete game shutout, scattering eight hits to go along with six strikeouts in Game 1, before the Lancers exploded for 14 runs in Game 2.
Aviana Anderson-Ingram, Rylin Hoel and Isabelle Olson each tallied two hits for the Trojans (1-15, 0-12). Olson also pitched two perfect innings in relief of starter Emarie Jacobson.
Game 2 saw the Lancers (4-1, 4-1) score six runs in both the second and third innings to take control. Piper Walton 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI, while Kira Boyer went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead the Lancers.
Dairyland
C-FC 10, Mel-Min 0 (6)
FOUNTAIN CITY — The Pirates (11-3, 10-1) took control with a six-run first inning and never looked back on their way to their fourth consecutive victory.
Chayce Rollinger and Jordyn Halverson each went 2-for-3 with an RBI, while Cadence Wenger went 2-for-4 with a double to lead C-FC.
Emma Baures earned the win in the circle, allowing just one hit, while striking out eight in six innings.
Blair-Taylor 12, Pepin/Alma 0
BLAIR — The Wildcats improved to 13-0 overall and 10-0 in the conference.
SWC
Dodgeville 5, Prairie du Chien 0
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks fell to 6-4 overall and 3-1 in the conference.
BOYS GOLF
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 169, LARP 182
HOUSTON — La Crescent-Hokah’s Ryan Nutter earned medalist honors with a 5-over-par 40.
LARP’s Anders Shurson and La Crescent-Hokah’s Owen Davison tied for second with a 42, while LARP’s Andrew Hoiness and La Crescent-Hokah’s Ben Kerska were next with a 43.
GIRLS SOCCER
Nonconference
River Falls 6, Onalaska 1
ONALASKA — Kiya Bronston scored off an assist by Lauren Ecklund for the lone goal for the Hilltoppers, who suffered their first loss and fell to 4-1.
TRACK AND FIELD
La Crescent-Hokah quadrangular
LA CRESCENT — Emmarie Byom won three individual events to help lead a good day for the La Crescent-Hokah girls track and field team against Rushford-Peterson, Lewiston-Altura and Riverdale.
Byom won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.9 seconds before winning the triple jump (33-01.25) and the pole vault (10 feet). Fellow Lancer, Amanda Iverson swept the 100- (12.6) and 200-meter (27.2) dashes. Lola Baudek won the 800 (2:42.9), Lydia Rosendahl won the 1600 (5:45.9), while the 3200 relay team of Corrina Lechnir, Mya Hermann, Olivia Meyer and Jazmine Cline also took first (12:09.4).
Lewiston-Altura’s Anna Hennessy won the high jump with a leap of four feet and 10 inches and was also a part of the Cardinals 4X100 winning relay team, joining Elise Sommer, Janae Salvetti and Joelle Hammann. Jamie Gibbs won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet.
On the boys side, it was Rushford-Peterson that won eight individual events.
Aaron Prinsen won the 110 hurdles (17.8) and the pole vault (10 feet), while Ben Wieser swept both the shot put (47-05.50) and the discus (136-01). Austin Agrimson won the 200 (25.4), Tyler Rislov won the 800 (2:05.7), Gregg Gile won the triple jump (33-11) and Dalton Hoel won the long jump (18-06).
La Crescent-Hokah was led by Tony Haack, who won three events: the 100 (11.7), the 400 (55.10) and the high jump (5-08). The 3200 relay team of Alex Danielson, Tyler Groth, Jack Redman and Cody Kowalski also took first.
Lewiston-Altura dominated the relays.
Sam Butenhoff, Owen Summer, Nicholas Brand and Mason Sikkink won the 4X1 relay (47.1), then the 800 relay team of Brand, Summer, Tanner Mundt and Sikkink also won (1:43.6), before Ryan Frisbie, Summer, Sikkink and Charlie Kaczorowski teamed up to take the 1600 relay crown (3:54.7).