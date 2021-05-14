High school sports roundup: Caledonia baseball knocks off Viroqua

Behind a strong outing from sophomore Tristan Augedahl on the mound and a big fourth inning, the Caledonia High School baseball team earned a 13-3 nonconference win over Viroqua in six innings on Friday at Copeland Park.

Augedahl gave up three runs — two earned — in the top of the first but allowed only three hits and struck out five in five innings. Sophomore Ayden Goetzinger pitched one scoreless inning of relief for the Warriors, who improved to 12-2.

Caledonia tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the second before taking a commanding lead with nine runs in the fourth.

Senior Austin Klug was 3 for 5 with a home run and two RBI, while Goetzinger and senior Andrew Kunelius also drove in two runs.

The loss is the second in a row for the Blackhawks, who fell to 7-4.

Prairie du Chien 9, Logan 8 (12)

The Rangers (1-3) led 4-0 after six innings, but the Blackhawks (6-2) scored four in the top of the seventh before winning in extras.

Neither team could break the tie until the 12th, when Prairie du Chien plated five. Logan rallied in the bottom half of the inning but couldn’t find the equalizer.