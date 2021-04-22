High school sports roundup: Caledonia baseball team wins second straight

WABASHA, Minn. — With a four-run first inning, the Caledonia High School baseball team grabbed an early lead before earning a 12-1 Three Rivers Conference win at Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday.

The Warriors, who improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference, plated a run in the second, third and fourth innings to push their lead to 7-0 before the Falcons (3-2, 2-2) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.

Caledonia, which took advantage of six Wabasha-Kellogg errors, added five runs in the sixth.

Senior Austin Klug hit a home run and drove in two runs, while classmates Casey Schultz and Andrew Kunelius also had two RBI.

Devin Vonderohe, Ely Ranzenberger and Ayden Goetzinger drove in a run apiece. Vonderohe also had four stolen bases, and Jake Staggemeyer stole three.

Thane Meiners, who allowed one run on one hit and struck out 12 in six innings, picked up the win.

SOFTBALL

Three Rivers

Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5