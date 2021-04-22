High school sports roundup: Caledonia baseball team wins second straight

WABASHA, Minn. — With a four-run first inning, the Caledonia High School baseball team grabbed an early lead before earning a 12-1 Three Rivers Conference win at Wabasha-Kellogg on Thursday.
The Warriors, who improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the conference, plated a run in the second, third and fourth innings to push their lead to 7-0 before the Falcons (3-2, 2-2) got on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Caledonia, which took advantage of six Wabasha-Kellogg errors, added five runs in the sixth.
Senior Austin Klug hit a home run and drove in two runs, while classmates Casey Schultz and Andrew Kunelius also had two RBI.
Devin Vonderohe, Ely Ranzenberger and Ayden Goetzinger drove in a run apiece. Vonderohe also had four stolen bases, and Jake Staggemeyer stole three.
Thane Meiners, who allowed one run on one hit and struck out 12 in six innings, picked up the win.
SOFTBALL
Three Rivers
Wabasha-Kellogg 10, Caledonia/Spring Grove 5
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors, who fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in the conference, scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh but couldn’t climb out of an early hole.
The Falcons (3-0, 3-0) plated five in the first and three in the second to grab an 8-1 lead.
Dana Augedahl hit a home run and was 3-for-4 with 3 RBI, while Paige Klug and Claire Buttell had two hits apiece.
Teagan Lange gave up five runs on six hits in one inning and was charged with the loss.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Holmen 4, Logan 1
HOLMEN — Four players scored for the Vikings, who had three goals before the Rangers struck.
Jamison Jungen opened the game with a goal in the sixth minute before teammate Matt Levandoski found the back of the net in the 14th. Braxton Strupp then gave Holmen (5-3) — a winner in five of its past six — a 3-0 lead with a goal in the 41st minute.
Logan’s Wyatt Restel and Holmen’s Elliot Waldron finished the scoring in the second half.
Central 1, Eau Claire North 1
Devin Wilkerson put away a rebound in the 88th minute after a free kick from Joseph Lee was saved.
Jack Olson made five saves for the RiverHawks, who moved to 4-2-2 after trailing 1-0 at the half.