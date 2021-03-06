High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team extends win streak

EYOTA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its 50th straight Three Rivers Conference game by beating Dover-Eyota 74-54 on Saturday.

Senior Sam Privet scored a team-high 24 points for the Warriors and had 16 of them in the first half. Privet’s big half gave Caledonia a 45-28 halftime lead.

Senior teammate Andrew Kunelius scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and wound up making four 3-pointers. He hit three of those in the first half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Caledonia 72, Triton 22

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (11-3) won their third straight game and for the seventh time in eight.

Caledonia made eight 3-pointers and had a 47-10 lead by halftime.

Sophomore Ava Privet made half of those 3s and scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors. Alexis Schroeder added 15 points with three 3s.

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference