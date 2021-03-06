High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team extends win streak

EYOTA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its 50th straight Three Rivers Conference game by beating Dover-Eyota 74-54 on Saturday.
Senior Sam Privet scored a team-high 24 points for the Warriors and had 16 of them in the first half. Privet’s big half gave Caledonia a 45-28 halftime lead.
Senior teammate Andrew Kunelius scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and wound up making four 3-pointers. He hit three of those in the first half.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Caledonia 72, Triton 22
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (11-3) won their third straight game and for the seventh time in eight.
Caledonia made eight 3-pointers and had a 47-10 lead by halftime.
Sophomore Ava Privet made half of those 3s and scored a game-high 18 points for the Warriors. Alexis Schroeder added 15 points with three 3s.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Holmen 3, Superior 0
SUPERIOR, Wis. — Senior Sydney Jahr had a team-high 12 kills for the Vikings, who beat the Spartans 25-9, 25-10, 15-13.
Junior Marissa Pederson had 20 assists, seven digs and three aces, while junior Ellie Kline had a team-high 16 digs to go with four aces. Junior Kassie Mueller had 10 digs and four aces and sophomore Kyla Christnovich four kills and four blocks.
Senior Raegan Boe added seven kills for Holmen.