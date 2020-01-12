High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team fights off Minneapolis North in OT

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Senior Noah King scored nine points in overtime and sophomore Eli King came up with a late steal and hit a pair of free throws to lift the top-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team over No. 4 Minneapolis North 85-83 in overtime on Saturday.

Noah King scored 25 points, 17 in the second half and overtime, and Eli King added 22 as the Warriors improved to 13-0. Junior Sam Privet had 13 points.

Caledonia had possession with less than a minute left in regulation with the score knotted at 74 but junior Austin Klug, who had nine points, was called for a travel. The Warriors had another shot to break the tie after Eli King was fouled when pulling down a rebound after a Minneapolis North miss, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. After a timeout, the Polars (7-5) missed a last-second heave, and the game went into overtime.

Noah King scored the first two points of a back-and-forth overtime and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 83 before his brother hit the deciding free throws.

Minneapolis North sophomore Willie Wilson had a game-high 26 points, and junior Davon Townley (19 points), sophomore Quientrail Jamison-Travis (14) and sophomore Jacob Butler (13) all finished in double figures.