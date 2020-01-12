High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team fights off Minneapolis North in OT

CALEDONIA, Minn. — Senior Noah King scored nine points in overtime and sophomore Eli King came up with a late steal and hit a pair of free throws to lift the top-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team over No. 4 Minneapolis North 85-83 in overtime on Saturday.
Noah King scored 25 points, 17 in the second half and overtime, and Eli King added 22 as the Warriors improved to 13-0. Junior Sam Privet had 13 points.
Caledonia had possession with less than a minute left in regulation with the score knotted at 74 but junior Austin Klug, who had nine points, was called for a travel. The Warriors had another shot to break the tie after Eli King was fouled when pulling down a rebound after a Minneapolis North miss, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. After a timeout, the Polars (7-5) missed a last-second heave, and the game went into overtime.
Noah King scored the first two points of a back-and-forth overtime and hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 83 before his brother hit the deciding free throws.
Minneapolis North sophomore Willie Wilson had a game-high 26 points, and junior Davon Townley (19 points), sophomore Quientrail Jamison-Travis (14) and sophomore Jacob Butler (13) all finished in double figures.
Caledonia hit 11 3s, and the game was tied at 38 at half.
WRESTLING
Westby Duals
WESTBY — Aquinas came away with the team championship with wins over Westby (51-30), Riverdale (38-32), Brookwood (65-18) and Nekoosa co-op (57-22). The Blugolds lost to third-place Lancaster 36-33, but the win over Riverdale made the difference.
Tate Flege (106 pounds), Joe Penchi (132) and Noah DeGroot (195) all went 5-0 for Aquinas.
Westby was 2-3 and placed fourth.
The Norsemen were led by Conor Vatland’s 5-0 performance in matches at 170 and 182.
P-E-M Invitational
PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Caledonia/Houston won a 17-team meet by scoring 156 points and holding off second-place Maple River (153½) and third-place Winona (152).
Senior Isaac Denstad (20-2) won the 152-pound championship to lead the Warriors, who had three second-place finishers in eighth-grader Owen Denstad (14-7, 106), senior Jack Strub (17-4, 170) and senior Alec Francis (20-3, 285).
Logan/Central was 12th (44) and La Crescent-Hokah 16th (13). Sophomore Dylan Ellefson (19-5, 145) placed fourth for Logan/Central, and Bryce Duffy (7-4, 120) was fourth for the Lancers.
Fred Lehrke Invitational
SCHOFIELD, Wis. — Tomah placed sixth out of 10 teams with 199 points. Stratford won with 315.
The Timberwolves were led by freshman Gavin Finch (23-5), who won the 113-pound championship. Senior Hayden Larson (20-9) was second at 285.
Finch beat Spencer/Marshfield Columbus senior Ashton Ackman (24-2), who is ranked first in Division 2, by an 8-2 score in the championship match.
Bluejay Challenge
MERRILL, Wis. — Prairie du Chien cruised to the championship with 433 points in a 17-team competition.
The Blackhawks won four weight classes and had one runner-up finish.
Rhett Koenig (27-6) had three pins on his way to a championship at 106 pounds, while Matt Rogge (23-3) pinned four on his way to the 138-pound title.
Second-ranked Traeton Saint (26-2) won at 160 and beat eighth-ranked Devin Wasley (23-1) of Saint Croix Central 8-4 in the 160 championship bout, while Truck Hannah (28-0) kept his unbeaten season alive with a couple of pins at 195.
Bradyn Saint (24-5) finished second at 170.
Lee Griffin Invitational
VIOLA, Wis. — Viroqua (78½) was third and Onalaska/Luther (75½) fourth in an eight-team meet that included three local champions.
Freshman Preston Buroker (16-7) won for Viroqua at 120 pounds by pinning all four of his opponents, while freshman Bryce Buchanon (11-8) pinned two of his opponents on the way to a victory at 126.
Junior Cezar Garcia (17-4) won the 195-pound bracket for De Soto with a pin and two decisions to follow up a second-place finish by teammate Aiden Brosinski (16-3) at 138.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Minneapolis North 53, Caledonia 46
CALEDONIA — The Warriors dropped a home game and were led by Paige Klug’s 14 points. Alexis Schroeder added 11 and Ava Privet nine for Caledonia.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 7, River Falls co-op 2
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Peyton Jones had two goals and two assists for the Hilltoppers (11-2-1), who won their sixth straight game.
Jones scored both of his goals in the third period. Carter Stobb had two goals — one in the first period and one in the second — and Colin Comeau two assists for Onalaska.
Hudson Weber had one goal and one assist, and goaltender Sawyer Nitti stopped 19 shots.