High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team remains unbeaten

EYOTA, Minn. — The top-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team continued its winning streak by beating Dover-Eyota 88-71 in the Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday.
Sophomore Eli King scored a game-high 33 points and had 18 of them in the first half. King made three 3-pointers — all in the first half — and made 6 of 10 free throws as Caledonia improved its overall record to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
Senior Noah King had 10 of his 16 points in the second half, and junior Casey Schultz added 12 points for the Warriors.
La Crescent 49, P-E-M 42
PLAINVIEW — The Lancers (9-3, 6-0) overcame a five-point halftime deficit, outscoring P-E-M 30-18 in the second half to pull out the conference victory.
Senior Luke Schwartzhoff led the way with a game-high 21 points, knocking down a pair of triples and finishing a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.
Coulee
Westby 56, West Salem 51
WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-6, 2-3) led 29-18 at half and snapped a five-game losing streak, while the Panthers fell to 6-4 (3-2).
Onalaska Luther 57, Viroqua 41
VIROQUA — The Knights (2-7, 2-2) were led by junior Isaiah Loerch’s 15 points as they ended a five-game losing streak. Lyndon Byus added 12 and Isaiah Schwichtenberg 10 for Onalaska Luther, which beat the Blackhawks for the seventh time in a row.
Black River Falls 71, Arcadia 62
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Scenic Bluffs
New Lisbon 81, Brookwood 67
ONTARIO — The Falcons (3-5, 1-2) had a three-game winning streak ended and were led by Kaden Brandau’s 21 points.
Teammates Alek Martin and Mitchell Klinkner added 19 and 12, respectively.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 49, Independence 23
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The second-ranked Mustangs (10-0, 5-0) were led by senior Mesa Byom’s 15 points in a game they led 29-10 at halftime.
Melrose-Mindoro made six 3-pointers — Byom and Calette Lockington each made two — won its 54th straight conference game and received a nine-point performance from Emily Herzberg.
Eleva-Strum 73, Blair-Taylor 59
STRUM, Wis. — The Wildcats (6-2) lost their second game in a row and were led by freshman Lindsay Steien’s 17 points. Senior Marlee Nehring added 13 points and freshman teammate Abby Thompson 11 for Blair-Taylor.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 52, North Crawford 30
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
SWC
Platteville 44, Prairie du Chien 36
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Despite receiving a game-high 21 points from sophomore Lily Krahn, the eighth-ranked Blackhawks (9-3, 3-1) fell on the road to the state’s No. 1 team in Division 3.
Macey Banasik and Allsion Allbee each added four points for PdC.
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 57, Caledonia 45
CALEDONIA — Paige Klug led the Warriors with 11 points and made three of their six 3-pointers. Ava Privet added seven points for Caledonia, which was outscored 23-5 at the free-throw line.
Southeast
Houston 69, Spring Grove 54
HOUSTON, Minn. — Emma Geiwitz scored a game-high 30 points for the Hurricanes, who also got 20 points from Sydeny Togerson. Jenny Albrecht was also in double figures for Houston with 10 points.
The Hurricanes (8-4, 5-0) outscored Spring Grove 40-25 in the second half.
WRESTLING
MVC
Sparta 52, Onalaska/Luther 12
SPARTA — Madden Connelly (220 pounds) and Carter Erickson (113) each recorded a pin while Marcus Cox (195) won by major decision, defeating Donovan Olson 13-2 for Sparta.
Bryce Buchanan (126) and Joshua Stuebs (132) each won by decision for Onalaska/Luther.
GYMNASTICS
MVC Conference Meet
Holmen 136.95, Sparta 130.475, La Crosse co-op 122.65, Onalaska 57.8
HOLMEN — Holmen received a solid all-around performance from Kamryn McNally while Harley Bartels tied for the win on the beam to help lead the Vikings.
McNally won the vault (9.3) and floor exercise (9.0), was third on bars (8.35) and finished fourth on the beam (8.8). McNally finished second in the all-around with 35.45, placing just behind La Crosse’s Caelen Lansing (36.1).
Lansing won the bars (9.0), was second on the vault (9.275), was third on the beam (9) and placed fourth on the floor (8.825).
Bartels tied Sparta’s Lily Wiegand on the balance beam with matching scores of 9.525.
Coulee
G-E-T co-op 134.425, Arcadia 110.4
GALESVILLE — Abby Miller was the all-around winner (35.95) and posted event wins in the vault (9.175), floor exercise (9.15) and uneven bars (8.625) for G-E-T. Teammate Sophie White won the balance beam (9.05) and was second in the all-around (34.075).
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
West Salem/Bangor 6, Viroqua co-op 2
WEST SALEM — The Panthers scored four goals in the first period as they snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 5-7-1. Noah LaFleur had a hat trick and Zach Hutchinson added two goals for West Salem/Bangor.
Sam Szymanski, Jack Sandvig and Connor Brown all had two assists for the Panthers.
The Blackhawks, who put just 12 shots on goal, lost their third in a row and fell to 2-9.
Black River Falls co-op 6, La Crescent-Hokah 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (5-6) scored four goals in the second period to break a 1-1 tie as they snapped a three-game losing streak. Six different players scored for the Black River Falls co-op.
Eighth-grader Wyatt Farrell scored the only goal for the Lancers, who fell to 3-8.
BOYS SWIMMING
Platteville/Lancaster 108, La Crosse co-op 61
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Chase Schilling won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:05.97 while Ladon Manock won the 100 breaststroke (1:10.01) for La Crosse.
Schilling also teamed up with Wyatt Restel, Tegan Hewitt and Zach Slevin to win the 400 freestyle (4:04.43).