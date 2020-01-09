High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team remains unbeaten

EYOTA, Minn. — The top-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team continued its winning streak by beating Dover-Eyota 88-71 in the Three Rivers Conference game on Thursday.

Sophomore Eli King scored a game-high 33 points and had 18 of them in the first half. King made three 3-pointers — all in the first half — and made 6 of 10 free throws as Caledonia improved its overall record to 12-0 overall and 7-0 in the conference.

Senior Noah King had 10 of his 16 points in the second half, and junior Casey Schultz added 12 points for the Warriors.

La Crescent 49, P-E-M 42

PLAINVIEW — The Lancers (9-3, 6-0) overcame a five-point halftime deficit, outscoring P-E-M 30-18 in the second half to pull out the conference victory.

Senior Luke Schwartzhoff led the way with a game-high 21 points, knocking down a pair of triples and finishing a perfect 5-for-5 from the free-throw line.

Coulee

Westby 56, West Salem 51