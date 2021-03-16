High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team starts postseason with win

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team was at it again Tuesday night.
The Warriors (18-1) won their 16th straight game, leaving little doubt early in an 88-23 win over Winona Cotter in an MSHSL Section 1AA section opener. The victory moves top-seeded Caledonia into a quarterfinal home game against eighth-seeded Goodhue (11-8) on Friday.
Fourteen players scored for the Warriors, who were led by senior Andrew Kunelius and his 14 points. Junior Thane Meiners added 12 and senior Austin Klug nine on three 3-pointers.
Goodhue 71, La Crescent-Hokah 53
GOODHUE, Minn. — The Lancers (10-8) fell behind by 21 points in the first half and couldn’t make much of a recovery in the second.
Sophomore Carter Todd made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for La Crescent-Hokah. Sophomore teammate Mason Einorwold added nine points.
Section 1A
United Christian Academy 80, Houston 73
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Thunder (12-4) kept the Hurricanes (0-18) winless this season.
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Sparta 3, Eau Claire North 0
SPARTA — The Spartans got back on the winning track after a loss to Holmen by beating the Huskies 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.
Kelsey Baker and Kayla Fabry had six kills to lead Sparta (3-1). Baker also had 14 assists and three blocks for the Spartans, who received 15 assists from Abby Schell and 12 digs from Maka Simao.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Brookwood 0
ONTARIO — The Cardinals (6-0) swept the Falcons 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 and put their unbeaten record on the line in a home match against Cashton (4-2) on Thursday.
Junior Madisyn Herman had 13 kills to lead Bangor in its third three-set victory. Senior McKenna Riley had 17 assists, junior Aliyah Langrehr 13 assists and senior Megan Miedema 22 digs for the Cardinals.
Royall 3, Cashton 1
CASHTON — The Panthers took care of the Eagle sin straight sets, but no scores were reported.