High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team starts postseason with win

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team was at it again Tuesday night.

The Warriors (18-1) won their 16th straight game, leaving little doubt early in an 88-23 win over Winona Cotter in an MSHSL Section 1AA section opener. The victory moves top-seeded Caledonia into a quarterfinal home game against eighth-seeded Goodhue (11-8) on Friday.

Fourteen players scored for the Warriors, who were led by senior Andrew Kunelius and his 14 points. Junior Thane Meiners added 12 and senior Austin Klug nine on three 3-pointers.

Goodhue 71, La Crescent-Hokah 53

GOODHUE, Minn. — The Lancers (10-8) fell behind by 21 points in the first half and couldn’t make much of a recovery in the second.

Sophomore Carter Todd made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for La Crescent-Hokah. Sophomore teammate Mason Einorwold added nine points.

Section 1A

United Christian Academy 80, Houston 73

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Thunder (12-4) kept the Hurricanes (0-18) winless this season.

