 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team starts postseason with win
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team starts postseason with win

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team was at it again Tuesday night.

The Warriors (18-1) won their 16th straight game, leaving little doubt early in an 88-23 win over Winona Cotter in an MSHSL Section 1AA section opener. The victory moves top-seeded Caledonia into a quarterfinal home game against eighth-seeded Goodhue (11-8) on Friday.

Andrew Kunelius mug

Kunelius

Fourteen players scored for the Warriors, who were led by senior Andrew Kunelius and his 14 points. Junior Thane Meiners added 12 and senior Austin Klug nine on three 3-pointers.

Goodhue 71, La Crescent-Hokah 53

GOODHUE, Minn. — The Lancers (10-8) fell behind by 21 points in the first half and couldn’t make much of a recovery in the second.

Sophomore Carter Todd made two 3-pointers and scored a team-high 21 points for La Crescent-Hokah. Sophomore teammate Mason Einorwold added nine points.

Section 1A

United Christian Academy 80, Houston 73

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The Thunder (12-4) kept the Hurricanes (0-18) winless this season.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Sparta 3, Eau Claire North 0

SPARTA — The Spartans got back on the winning track after a loss to Holmen by beating the Huskies 25-18, 25-22, 26-24.

Kelsey Baker and Kayla Fabry had six kills to lead Sparta (3-1). Baker also had 14 assists and three blocks for the Spartans, who received 15 assists from Abby Schell and 12 digs from Maka Simao.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, Brookwood 0

ONTARIO — The Cardinals (6-0) swept the Falcons 25-17, 25-9, 25-17 and put their unbeaten record on the line in a home match against Cashton (4-2) on Thursday.

Junior Madisyn Herman had 13 kills to lead Bangor in its third three-set victory. Senior McKenna Riley had 17 assists, junior Aliyah Langrehr 13 assists and senior Megan Miedema 22 digs for the Cardinals.

Royall 3, Cashton 1

CASHTON — The Panthers took care of the Eagle sin straight sets, but no scores were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News