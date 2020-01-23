High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team tops 100 against Winona Cotter

WINONA — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team followed up a 62-point first half by reaching the century mark in a Three Rivers Conference win over Winona Cotter on Thursday.
The top-ranked Warriors (16-0, 10-0) received at least two points from 13 players on the way to a 105-44 victory over the Ramblers.
Junior Sam Privet scored a team-high 21 and had 14 of them in the first half. Jashon Simpson added 14, and Austin Klug scored all 12 of his in the first half for Caledonia.
Noah King and Eli King scored 10 points apiece — all in the first half.
La Crescent-Hokah 75, Fillmore Central 33
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Zach Todd scored a game-high for the Lancers, who won their 10th game in a row and improved to 12-3 (9-0).
La Crescent-Hokah, which led 45-19 at half, also got double-digit points from Camron Manske (12), Luke Schwartzhoff (10) and jaden Einerwold (10). Manske hit four 3-pointers for his 12 points.
The Falcons fell to 3-12 (1-8).
Nonconference
Onalaska Luther 59, Sparta 47
ONALASKA — The Knights, who have won three of their last four games, outscored the Spartans by 20 in the second half. Isaiah Loersch (15 points), Joey McNamara (12) and James Biedenbender (11) were in double figures for Onalaska Luther (4-8).
Haydn Guns had 15 points to lead Sparta, which also got double-digit points from Kadon Milne (14) and Brian Sanchez (10). The Spartans, who shot just 24 percent from the floor in the second half and 35 percent on the night, have lost six games in a row.
Eau Claire Regis 66, Arcadia 46
ARCADIA — The Raiders (0-11) fell again and were led by senior Tyson Ely’s 12 points.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 81, Necedah 44
BANGOR — Grant Manke had 24 points for Bangor, which outscored Necedah by 29 points in the second half.
Bangor (12-0, 6-0) also got double-digit points from Hank Reader (15) and Zane Langrehr (12). Reader hit three 3s, while Langrehr hit two.
Landen Murphy and Jaron Murphy had 17 and 16 points for Necedah (7-5, 3-2), respectively.
Cashton 71, Brookwood 37
CASHTON — Trevin Freit scored a game-high 17 points for the Eagles, who also got double-digit points from Isaac Hmmersbach (14), Kristt Hilden (12) and Bowdy Dempsey (11).
The Falcons, who lost their fourth game in a row and fell to 3-8 (1-5), were led by Kaden Brandau’s 10 points.
Cashton, which led 36-20 at the half, improved to 7-4 (3-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dairyland
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Alma/Pepin 25
ALMA, Wis. — No other information was reported.
Blair-Taylor 66, Alma Center Lincoln 65
ALMA CENTER, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Ridge and Valley
Wauzeka-Steuben 74, De Soto 43
WAUZEKA, Wis. — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 70, Caledonia 49
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (5-13, 3-8) were led by Paige Klug’s 12 points and Ava Privet’s 10. Caledonia, which has lost six of its past seven games, trailed 39-26 after one half, and the Ramblers made 11 3-pointers.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 49, Lancaster 34
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Lily Krahn had 15 points and Macey Banasik had 11 to lead the Blackhawks, who have won six of their last seven games. Prairie du Chien (10-3, 4-1) also got nine points from Allison Allbee.
Lancaster (4-9, 0-5) was led by Kiley Kelly’s 14 points.
Nonconference
Houston 63, Kenyon-Wanamingo 55
HOUSTON — Nothing was reported to the Tribune.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 9, West Salem/Bangor 1
ONALASKA — Carter Stobb had a hat trick for the Hilltoppers, who scored three goals in the first period and five in the second.
Tommy Duren and Mason Manglitz each had two goals for the Onalaska co-op, which won its 10th game in a row and improved to 15-2-1. Brennan Mason had a game-high five assists, and CJ Lass and Jordan Degaetano had three apiece. Lass also added a goal.
The Panthers (6-10-1) put just eight shots on goal.
Black River Falls 3, Aquinas co-op 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Nathan Johnson, Matt Engebretson and Karsten Hunter all scored for the Tigers, who won their third straight game and improved to 8-7.
Erik Voigt scored the lone goal for the Avalanche (2-15-1).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Black River Falls co-op 3, Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (5-8) scored in all three periods: Savannah Holcomb in the first, Reghan Yourell in the second and Sami Hansen in the third.
The Sabers (5-9-2) had more shots on goal than Black River Falls — 39 to 24 — but Josie Mathison posted a clean sheet.
WRESTLING
MVC
Logan/Central 55, Onalaska/Luther 14
Eight matches were wrestled at Logan, and Onalaska’s Jake Blum improved to 18-4 with a victory at 220.
Colby Olson had a major decision at 182 for Logan/Central, which received pins from Alex Gavrilos at 195, Donovan Yang at 113 and Jack Rogers at 152.
Tomah 50, Sparta 15
SPARTA — The Timberwolves came out on top by winning the last eight matches.
Nate Boulton (20-8) pulled out a 5-4 victory over Vince Polhamus (16-10) at 138, and teammate Jairon Pierce (18-8) beat Marcus Cox (16-9) by pinning him in 3:28.
Sparta’s Corbin Hauser improved to 6-1 with a win at 160.
Coulee
West Salem/Bangor 51, Black River Falls 21
BLACK RIVER FALLS — West Salem/Bangor’s Adam Rogge (16-9) pulled out a 5-1 decision over Jackson McCormick (24-3) after McCormick moved up to 138, and Andy Johnson (145), Luke Noel (160), Blake Scholl (17-9, 182) and Nick Ziegler (16-7, 106) recorded pins.
School pinned Silas Cleveland (15-12) in 37 seconds.
Westby 48, Viroqua 35
WESTBY — Cale Anderson (29-3) won by technical fall over Trevor Lemke (19-9) to start the Blackhawks off on the right foot at 132, but the Norsemen won four matches by pin.
Westby’s Conor Vatland (27-4) got back on track with a pin at 170 after losing his previous match, and Dakota Bakkestuen improved to 21-9 with a pin at 145. Viroqua’s Preston Buroker is 18-8 after getting a pin at 120.