High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team tops 100 against Winona Cotter

ONALASKA — The Knights, who have won three of their last four games, outscored the Spartans by 20 in the second half. Isaiah Loersch (15 points), Joey McNamara (12) and James Biedenbender (11) were in double figures for Onalaska Luther (4-8).

Haydn Guns had 15 points to lead Sparta, which also got double-digit points from Kadon Milne (14) and Brian Sanchez (10). The Spartans, who shot just 24 percent from the floor in the second half and 35 percent on the night, have lost six games in a row.

Eau Claire Regis 66, Arcadia 46

ARCADIA — The Raiders (0-11) fell again and were led by senior Tyson Ely’s 12 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 81, Necedah 44

BANGOR — Grant Manke had 24 points for Bangor, which outscored Necedah by 29 points in the second half.

Bangor (12-0, 6-0) also got double-digit points from Hank Reader (15) and Zane Langrehr (12). Reader hit three 3s, while Langrehr hit two.

Landen Murphy and Jaron Murphy had 17 and 16 points for Necedah (7-5, 3-2), respectively.