High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team wins 14th straight

HARMONY, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to 14 games with a 95-54 Three Rivers Conference victory over Fillmore Central on Thursday.

Senior Sam Privet scored 14 points with 10 in the first half to lead the Warriors (16-1, 14-0) as they completed a perfect conference season. Freshman Lewis Doyle added 13 points and senior Devin Vonderhoe 12 for Caledonia, which completes its regular season with a nonconference game against Byron (14-1), which has won nine straight games.

The Warriors and Bears begin that game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Caledonia.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

P-E-M 56, Caledonia 55

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (11-5, 9-3) lost their second straight game after winning their previous three.

Caledonia made eight 3-pointers, and sophomore Paige Klug made four of them on her way to a team-high 14 points.

Sophomore Ava Privet added 13 points with two 3s, and sophomore Jovial King scored 11 with one 3-pointer in a game the Warriors led 35-30 at halftime.