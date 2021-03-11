High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team wins 14th straight

HARMONY, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team pushed its winning streak to 14 games with a 95-54 Three Rivers Conference victory over Fillmore Central on Thursday.
Senior Sam Privet scored 14 points with 10 in the first half to lead the Warriors (16-1, 14-0) as they completed a perfect conference season. Freshman Lewis Doyle added 13 points and senior Devin Vonderhoe 12 for Caledonia, which completes its regular season with a nonconference game against Byron (14-1), which has won nine straight games.
The Warriors and Bears begin that game at 2 p.m. Saturday in Caledonia.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
P-E-M 56, Caledonia 55
CALEDONIA — The Warriors (11-5, 9-3) lost their second straight game after winning their previous three.
Caledonia made eight 3-pointers, and sophomore Paige Klug made four of them on her way to a team-high 14 points.
Sophomore Ava Privet added 13 points with two 3s, and sophomore Jovial King scored 11 with one 3-pointer in a game the Warriors led 35-30 at halftime.
VOLLEYBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, Wonewoc-Center 2
WONEWOC, Wis. — The Cardinals are 5-0 after coming back to beat the Wolves 25-10, 17-25, 22-25, 25-21, 15-9.
Bangor pulled away from a 16-16 tie to win the fourth set and force a fifth.
Joeryn Freit had a team-high 12 kills for Bangor, and she added five blocks. Haley Jones had seven aces, Megan Miedema 28 digs and Mckenna Riley 18 assists to keep the Cardinals unbeaten.
Cashton 3, New Lisbon 0
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The second-place Eagles (4-1) won 25-19, 25-18, 25-20 for their third straight victory.
Royall 3, Brookwood 0
ELROY, Wis. — The Panthers (4-1) kept possession of its tie for second place in the standings and kept the Falcons winless (0-4).