High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team wins battle between heavyweights

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball didn’t get the start it wanted, but it definitely earned the desired result Saturday night at the Rochester Hoops Challenge.

Waseca, ranked first by Minnesota Basketball News, put the second-ranked Warriors in a deep hole early in the first half, but senior Noah King led a comeback that produced an 81-73 victory at the Mayo Civic Center.

King, who scored 36 points in a win over Chatfield on Friday, made 5 of 10 attempts from the 3-point line and scored 30 points on Saturday.

Waseca (8-2) had a 22-10 lead, but the Warriors (9-0) got things going and had a 46-43 lead by halftime.

Caledonia maintained a tight lead throughout the final minutes and also received five 3-pointers and 21 points from Austin Klug and a 10-point performance from Eli King. Klug’s final 3 gave the Warriors a 77-71 lead with 40 seconds left.

La Crescent-Hokah 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Seniors Zach Todd, Luke Schwartzhoff and Isaac Petersen led a second-half charge that helped the Lancers overcome a three-point halftime deficit and win their sixth straight game.