High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team wins battle between heavyweights

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball didn’t get the start it wanted, but it definitely earned the desired result Saturday night at the Rochester Hoops Challenge.
Waseca, ranked first by Minnesota Basketball News, put the second-ranked Warriors in a deep hole early in the first half, but senior Noah King led a comeback that produced an 81-73 victory at the Mayo Civic Center.
King, who scored 36 points in a win over Chatfield on Friday, made 5 of 10 attempts from the 3-point line and scored 30 points on Saturday.
Waseca (8-2) had a 22-10 lead, but the Warriors (9-0) got things going and had a 46-43 lead by halftime.
Caledonia maintained a tight lead throughout the final minutes and also received five 3-pointers and 21 points from Austin Klug and a 10-point performance from Eli King. Klug’s final 3 gave the Warriors a 77-71 lead with 40 seconds left.
La Crescent-Hokah 63, Cristo Rey Jesuit 44
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Seniors Zach Todd, Luke Schwartzhoff and Isaac Petersen led a second-half charge that helped the Lancers overcome a three-point halftime deficit and win their sixth straight game.
Todd scored a team-high 20 points, 12 of which came in the second half, while Schwartzhoff and Petersen added 17 and 12 points, respectively. Schwartzhoff and Petersen combined for 20 points in the second half.
La Crescent-Hokah, which improved to 8-3, was 18-of-19 from the free-throw line and made three 3-pointers.
Milwaukee Riverside 85, Logan 71
MILWAUKEE — Senior Jhakai Funches scored a game-high 29 points, including five 3s, but the Tigers’ Travyon Smith and Corey Kyles were too much to overcome. Smith scored 26 and Kyles added 24 as Milwaukee Riverside (4-3) handed the Rangers (1-6) their fifth straight loss.
Seniors Jacksun Hamilton (19 points) and Floyd Thomas (10 points) were also in double figures for Logan, which trailed 38-32 at half.
The Tigers’ got double-digit points from Charles Owens (12) and Keimar Marable (11) in addition to Smith and Kyles’ production.
Bangor 83, Melrose-Mindoro 54
MELROSE — The Cardinals got double-digit points from three players, including a game-high 23 points from senior Grant Manke, as they improved to 6-0.
Bangor junior Zane Langrehr added 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and freshman Tanner Jones had 14, including two 3s. The Cardinals hit 10 triples in all and led 42-27 at half.
The Mustangs (4-4) had three players in double figures: sophomore Tristan McRoberts (15 points), junior Blake Christianson (14) and junior Jay Arzt (13).
Elk Mound 60, Arcadia 56
ARCADIA — The Raiders fought back from a 12-point halftime deficit but came up on the short end of the final score.
Ethan Weltzien had 14 points to lead Arcadia (0-7), which also received an 11-point performance from Michael Schweisthal. Schweisthal made three 3-pointers.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Somerset 6, Aquinas co-op 1
ONALASKA — The Spartans led 3-0 before Evan Johnson scored the Avalanche’s lone goal in the second period.
The Aquinas co-op (1-11-1) put just 10 shots on goal, while Somerset (6-6) pounded Jack Coleman with 49 shots on goal.
Baldwin-Woodville 5, West Salem/Bangor 1
BALDWIN, Wis. — The Blackhawks led 4-0 after the second period before Noah LaFleur scored the Panthers’ only goal in the third period.
West Salem/Bangor, which fell to 4-6-1 and lost its fourth straight game, put 23 shots on goal to Baldwin-Woodville’s 46.
The Blackhawks improved to 4-5-2.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Onalaska co-op 11, Brookfield Glacier 3
ONALASKA — Sophomore Kiya Bronston had four goals and four assists for the Hilltoppers (6-7), who scored four goals in the first period, three in the second and four more in the third.
Jaidyn Groshek added three goals and one assist, and Chloe Strain scored Onalaska’s first two goals. Bronston has 23 goals and 16 assists this season.
WRESTLING
Lancaster Invitational
LANCASTER — Sparta finished fourth out of 12 teams with 160 points. Lancaster (220 points) won the invitational, while Iowa-Grant/Highland (209) and Monticello (172) finished second and third.
All but one Spartan finished in the top four of their respective weight classes, led by Marcus Cox, who won the 182-pound class.
Vince Polhamus (138 pounds), Thomas Treu (145 pounds) and Tye Klass (160 pounds) all finished second.
Osseo-Fairchild Invitational
OSSEO, Wis. — Black River Falls won just one of its five duals at the Osseo-Fairchild Invitational, a 33-29 win over Arcadia. The Tigers nearly beat Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek but fell 37-36.
Black River Falls’ Jacob Blackdeer (182 pounds) was a perfect 5-0 with four pins, while Logan Peterson (160), Silas Cleveland (195), and Kaleb Dobson (220) were all 4-1. Jackson McCormick went 2-1 at 132 pounds and 2-0 at 138 pounds.
Crestwood (Iowa) triangular
CRESCO, Iowa — Caledonia/Houston beat Independence (Iowa) 34-33 but fell to Crestwood 42-33.
Caledonia/Houston’s Brandon Ross (120 pounds), Jack Strub (182) and Alec Francis (285) were all 2-0. Strub and Francis both won twice by pin.