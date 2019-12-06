High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team wins season opener

LEWISTON, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team opened its season with a 92-63 Three Rivers Conference win over Lewiston-Altura.
The Warriors were led by senior Noah King, a South Dakota State commit who scored 23 points and had 17 of them in the first half. Sophomore Eli King added 16 points for Caledonia, which also received three 3-pointers and 14 points from Austin Klug.
La Crescent-Hokah 78, Rushford-Peterson 53
RUSHFORD, Minn. — Zach Todd scored a game-high 32 points, and Luke Schwartzhoff added 16 to lead La-Crescent-Hokah, which led 41-25 at the half.
Southeast
Spring Grove 63, Houston 58 (OT)
HOUSTON, Minn. — Alex Van Gundy had 24 points and Caiden Danielson 19 for the Hurricanes, who led 27-16 at halftime before the Lions came back, forced overtime and won.
Nonconference
Tomah 72, Black River Falls 43
TOMAH — Charlie Ella scored a game-high 21 points, while Dustin Derousseau (16) and Kade Gnewikow finished in double figures to pace Tomah (2-0).
Ella was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line while knocking down three triples. As a team, Tomah knocked down nine 3-pointers.
Chase Yaeger and Trey Cowley each had seven points to lead Black River Falls.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 59, G-E-T 32
Led by Grace Manke’s 19 points, the Knights shot over 50 percent from inside the arc while going 7-for-18 from 3-point range to defeat the Red Hawks.
Manke was 7 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc while Hannah Matzke scored 11 points on an efficient 4 of 5 from the field.
Rachel Amoth finished with 11 points to lead G-E-T.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 69, Brookwood 35
ONTARIO — The Eagles were 20 of 31 from the free-throw line and Adelynn Hyatt scored a game-high 15 points to help Cashton get the victory.
Olivia Hemmersbach added 13 points for to help pace Cashton (3-1). Shelly Powell scored 12 points for the Falcons (1-4).
SWC
Prairie du Chien 60, Lancaster 44
LANCASTER — Lily Krahn (19 points), Macey Banasik (16) and Allison Allbee (12) paced the Blackhawks.
Bridee Burks (14 points) and Kiley Kelly (12) were in double figures for Lancaster.
Ridge and Valley
Ithaca 46, De Soto 44
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Jenna Gianoli and Brooke Lockington scored 11 points apiece for the Pirates.
Three Rivers
Lewiston-Altura 53, Caledonia 46
CALEDONIA — Alexis Schroeder scored 18 points, and Isabelle Schultz added eight for the Warriors (3-2, 1-2), who were forced to try and dig out of a 30-17 hole after one half.
Nonconference
Holmen 55, D.C. Everest 31
HOLMEN — Junior Sydney Jahr scored 12 points in the first half and 11 more in the second as the Vikings (3-1) won their third game in a row.
Jahr’s 23 points were backed up by nine from sophomore Ellie Kline and seven from junior Lexie Jeffers. Jahr made two 3-pointers and went 7-for-8 from the free-throw line.
Tomah 39, Black River Falls 34
TOMAH — Ella Plueger scored a game-high 12 while Lexi Spiers added 10 to help the Timberwolves (2-2) win a defensive battle.
Kaitley Dobson scored seven points to lead Black River Falls.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Fond du Lac Springs 13, Tomah/Sparta 1
SPARTA — The Ledgers scored five times in the first period and five more in the third before Danny Amberg scored for Tomah/Sparta (3-1-1) in its first loss of the season.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T triangular
MELROSE — Aquinas defeated Eau Claire Memorial 47-27, Chippewa Falls 56-24 and Menomonie 45-33, while Mel-Min/G-E-T, which was the preseason No. 2 in Division 2, defeated Eau Claire Memorial 57-11, Chippewa Falls 61-12 and Menomonie 57-24.
The Blugolds’ Tate Flege (106 pounds) pinned Menominie’s Kolyn Wolf and Chippewa Falls’ Anthony Soberano; Jack Christenson (120) pinned Eau Claire Memorial’s Cody Steinmetz; Jack Gauger (126) pinned Chippewa Falls’ Alim Velioski; Joe Penchi (138) pinned Menominie’s Nick Haviland, Chippewa Falls’ Dalton McGraw and Eau Claire Memorial’s Ian Johnson; Calvin Hargrove (145) pinned Menominie’s Blane Keyes; Zach DeGroot (152) pinned Menominie’s Cole Larson, Chippewa Falls’ Jaykob Hamman and Eau Claire Memorial’s Logan Bee; Riley Klar (160) pinned Menominie’s Hunter Deutsch and Chippewa Falls’ Ink Velioski; Ian Kaczmarowski (170) pinned Menominie’s Caleb Macke and Eau Claire Memorial’s Ethan Mitra; Riley Haag (195) pinned Chippewa Falls’ Thomas Clary; Charlie Langeberg (220) pinned Eau Claire Memorial’s Braden Lortscher; and Clay Berra (285) pinned Eau Claire Memorial’s Sam Pickett.
The Titans’ Carson Koss (106 pounds) pinned Soberano and Wolf; David Hiles (113) pinned Eau Claire Memorial’s Levi Guibord; Tanner Andersen (120) pinned Steinmetz and Chippewa Falls’ John Ripienski; Colin Niederkorn (126) pinned Alim Velioski; Kohl Linberg (132) pinned Chippewa Falls’ Gabe Murry; Randon Rommel (138) pinned McGraw and Keyes; Sam Johnson (145) pinned Eau Claire Memorial’s Tyler Wathke and Menomonie’s Trevor Larson; Byrce Blaken (152) pinned Bee, Hamman and Menomonie’s Cole Larson; Hunter Andersen (170) went 2-1; Jacob Summers (182) went 3-0; Byrce Burns (220) went 3-0; and Justin Gappa (285) went 3-0.
Jaden Anderson (160 pounds) went 3-0 and picked up his 100th win for Mel.-Min./G-E-T.
Prairie du Chien 48, Lodi 21
LODI, Wis. — The Blackhawks, ranked seventh in Wisconsin Wrestling Online’s Division2 preseason poll, picked up points in 10 matches and finished off six of them by pin.
Maddox Cejka (120), Chase Fisher (145), Traeton Saint (160), Bradyn Saint (170), Ben Riter (195) and Tyler Hannah (220) all won matches by pin for Prairie du Chien.