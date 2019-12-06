High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team wins season opener

Ella was 10 of 10 from the free-throw line while knocking down three triples. As a team, Tomah knocked down nine 3-pointers.

Chase Yaeger and Trey Cowley each had seven points to lead Black River Falls.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 59, G-E-T 32

Led by Grace Manke’s 19 points, the Knights shot over 50 percent from inside the arc while going 7-for-18 from 3-point range to defeat the Red Hawks.

Manke was 7 of 16 from the field, including 3 of 7 from beyond the arc while Hannah Matzke scored 11 points on an efficient 4 of 5 from the field.

Rachel Amoth finished with 11 points to lead G-E-T.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 69, Brookwood 35

ONTARIO — The Eagles were 20 of 31 from the free-throw line and Adelynn Hyatt scored a game-high 15 points to help Cashton get the victory.