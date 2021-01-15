High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team, without Eli King, wins season opener

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its game but made its debut in a much different form on Friday.
The Warriors beat Triton 96-52 in their first game of the season but did so without super junior Eli King, who underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and has been lost for the season.
King sustained the injury during football season and played through it until the pain returned and required surgery. King was a member of the All-Tribune first team as a sophomore and holds several Division I scholarship offers.
His absence didn’t slow down Caledonia, however. Senior Andrew Kunelius scored a team-high 18 points — 13 in the first half — and Jackson Koepke added 15 as four Warriors reached double figures. Sam Privet scored 13 and Ja’shon Simpson had 10 of his 12 in the first half.
Eau Claire Memorial 67, Logan 47
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior Jack McHugh-Sake scored a team-high 13 points for the Rangers (0-2), who also received 10 from junior Keenan Hass and nine from junior Dade Cogburn.
Junior Will Boser scored 28 points for the Old Abes (5-3).
Cashton 54, Melrose-Mindoro 30
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Eagles (11-0) held the Mustangs to just eight points in the first half to roll to the victory.
Junior Bowdy Dempsey led the way with 12 points and Aiden Cook added 10 for the Eagles, who were up 31-8 at the half.
Mauston 68, Westby 53
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Norsemen (0-7) led by six at the half before the Golden Eagles stormed back and held them to 16 second-half points in the process.
Junior Cale Griffin led Westby with 13 points, while junior Hudson Lipski and Grant McCauley added 11 each. Lipski had all of his points during a 37-point first half.
MVC
Holmen 50, Sparta 37
SPARTA — The Vikings (3-3, 2-2) won for the second time in three games and were led by senior Logan Steindorf’s 12 points. Steindorf made three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for Holmen, which outscored Sparta (3-10, 0-5) in each half.
The Spartans were led by Brian Sanchez (11 points) and lost their third straight game.
Carter Paulson added 10 points for the Vikings.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 57, Arcadia 47
ARCADIA — Sophomore guard Isaiah Schwichtwenberg scored 10 of his team-best 16 from the free throw line to help the Knights (6-0, 3-0) stay undefeated.
Senior forward Isaiah Loersch added 14 points — 11 of which came in the first half — and Gavin Proudfoot pitched in 10 for the Knights.
Chandler Sonsalla and Evan Pauly each scored 14 points to lead the Raiders (4-4, 3-2).
West Salem 60, Viroqua 41
WEST SALEM — The Panthers (4-1, 4-0) remained unbeaten in the conference by taking care of the Blackhawks (6-5, 2-3).
West Salem built a 15-point lead in the first half to take control and held Jacob Lotz to two points in the process. Lotz then scored 21 points in the second half and led everyone with 23.
Junior Jack Hehli scored 14 points to lead West Salem. Carson Koepnick and CJ McConkey added 12 points apiece in the team’s third straight win.
Black River Falls 52, G-E-T 44
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Trey Cowley finished with a game-high 18 points, while Evan Anderson chipped in 13 to lead the Tigers (2-2, 2-2).
Cody Schmitz scored 16 and Riley Kirkey 15 for the Red Hawks (1-7, 1-3).
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 62, Necedah 51
NECEDAH — Zane Langrehr knocked down a pair of triples and poured in a game-high 24 points to help Bangor (7-2, 4-0) fend off a scrappy Necedah squad.
Will Reader added 10, thanks to a 4-for-6 effort from the free throw line.
Landen Murphy scored 20 points for Necedah, which cut a 16-point deficit down to 52-46 before Bangor closed it out.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MVC
Sparta 41, Holmen 30
SPARTA — Bradley commit Callie Ziebell, a senior, scored 12 points to lead the Spartans (4-4, 1-3) to their first conference win.
The Vikings (3-2, 1-2), who led 19-13 after one half before scoring 11 points the rest of the way, were led by junior Ellie Kline’s 10.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 43, Black River Falls 24
ONALASKA — Hannah Matzke scored a game-high 15 points, while Cassie Warren added eight to lead Luther (5-6, 4-3).
Matzke was 5 of 12 from the field and also collected four rebounds for the Knights, who held the Tigers (0-5, 0-5) to under 20-percent shooting from the field.
Katelyn Dobson scored 14 points to lead Black River Falls.
Westby 61, Arcadia 42
ARCADIA — Macy Stellner was one of four to finish in double figures for Westby (6-3, 3-1) , scoring a team-best 16 points to lead the Norsemen.
Jayda Berg scored 14 points, while Audra Johnson and Hanna Nelson each chipped in 11 to help Westby record their second straight victory.
Breah Golden scored a game-high 23 points for Arcadia (5-5, 4-2).
Nonconference
Eau Claire Memorial 70, Logan 38
The Rangers (0-2) gave up 42 second-half points in falling for the second night in a row.
Ashley Janisch scored a team-high 10 points for Logan, which also received eight each from Aaliyah Hamilton, Jojo Davis and Jazzy Davis.
Dairyland
Independence 32, Melrose-Mindoro 20
MELROSE — Maddie Dobbs led the way with five points for the Mustangs (4-5, 4-4), who trailed 20-3 at the half.
SWC
Prairie du Chien 58, Platteville 34
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Junior guard Lily Krahn scored her 1,000th career point as the third-ranked Blackhawks improved to 11-0 overall and 5-0 in the conference.
Prairie du Chien led 27-22 at the half before pulling away after the break.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Baldwin-Woodville 3, West Salem/Bangor 1
WEST SALEM — A power-play goal from Noah LaFleur — assisted by Nathan Gribble and Isaac Olson — gave the Panthers an early lead in the first period but the Hawks answered with three second period goals.
After registering 11 shots in the first period, the Panthers only tallied five the rest of the way.
Weston Gerke finished with 20 saves for West Salem/Bangor (2-2).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 5, Black River Falls co-op 4
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (1-1) went up 5-2 early in the third period before hanging on for the win.
After the Tigers (1-3) took a 2-1 lead in the first period via back-to-back goals from Zowie Hunter, the Onalaska co-op’s Jaden Hammes scored the game’s next three goals — one in the first to even the score and two in the second to put her team back on top.
Lydia Walz and Kiya Bronston also found the back of the net for the Hilltoppers, and both registered one assist.
Savannah Holcomb scored a pair of goals for the Black River Falls co-op, which lost its second straight game.
Fond du Lac 4, Viroqua co-op 2
VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (5-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped despite a pair of goals from Rachel Simonson.
The Viroqua co-op trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 after the second.
WRESTLING
Nonconference
Tomah quadrangular
Holmen 48, Tomah 30
TOMAH — Carter Vetsch (182 pounds), Griffin Banks (220), Preston Kratochvill (126), Parker Kratochvill (132), Andrew Weiss (138) and Branson Beers (152) won by pin for the Vikings.
Thor Lass (195), Willie Bowie (285), Jacob Van Hoof (113) and Brady Lehnerr (160) won by pin for the Timberwolves, who also received an 8-1 win by Gavin Finch over Sam Smith at 120.
Holmen 36, D.C. Everest 30
TOMAH — Kyle Gerold’s pin of Daytona Pagel at 160 secured the win for the Vikings.
Andrew Weiss (138) also had a pin for Holmen, which received major decisions from Preston Kratochvill (126) and Parker Kratochvill (132).
Holmen 72, Verona 12
TOMAH — Holmen won every match — seven by forfeit — after the Wildcats tied the score at 12 with wins at 220 and 285.
Sam Barnett (182), Andrew Weiss (138), Tyler Jahn (145) and Carter Vetsch (170) recorded pins for the Vikings.
Reedsburg triangular
Aquinas 40, Reedsburg 36
REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Blugolds won the first three matches to build a lead, but needed a pin from Jason Fitzpatrick in the final match at 106 for the victory.
Fitzpatrick pinned Boe Severson in 36 seconds to stop a streak of three straight wins for Reedsburg. Jesse Penchi (120), Tate Flege (126), Jack Christianson (138) and David Malin (160) also won by pin for Aquinas.
Westby 54, Brookwood/Necedah 12
ONTARIO — The Norsemen won four matches by pin.
Garrett Vatland (152), Ty Nottestad (195), Ty Harbaugh (285), Brock Hoskins (113) all ended their matches early for Westby. Shayne Sparby won by pin for Brookwood/Necedah at 160.
Iowa-Grant/highland quadrangular
Prairie du Chien 50, Mel.-Min./G-E-T 23
LIVINGSTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks dominated the Titans in a rematch from last year’s Division 2 state tournament.
Mel.-Min./G-E-T trailed 34-5 before Justice Vaaler (195), Justin Gappa (220) and Trevor Daffinson (285) recorded pins near the end of the dual.
Luke Kramer (138), Cole Halverson (145), Matt Rogge (152), Chase Fisher (160), Brogan Brewer (170), Mason Baumgertner (106) and Ryder Koenig (113) all had pins for Prairie du Chien.
Iowa-Grant/Highland 44, Mel.-Min/G-E-T 24
LIVINGSTON, Wis. — David Hiles (132), Justino Gappa (220), Trevor Daffinson (285) won by pin, and top-ranked Tanner Andersen (126) scored a 1-0 victory over Caden Lindner for the Titans.
Mel.-Min/G-E-T 60, Darlington/Black Hawk 24
LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Colin Niedkorn (138), Ryder Lefler (145), Ben Peterson (152), River Rommel (195) and Trevor Daffinson (285) won by pin for the Titans.