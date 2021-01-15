High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys basketball team, without Eli King, wins season opener

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Eagles (11-0) held the Mustangs to just eight points in the first half to roll to the victory.

Junior Bowdy Dempsey led the way with 12 points and Aiden Cook added 10 for the Eagles, who were up 31-8 at the half.

Mauston 68, Westby 53

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Norsemen (0-7) led by six at the half before the Golden Eagles stormed back and held them to 16 second-half points in the process.

Junior Cale Griffin led Westby with 13 points, while junior Hudson Lipski and Grant McCauley added 11 each. Lipski had all of his points during a 37-point first half.

MVC

Holmen 50, Sparta 37

SPARTA — The Vikings (3-3, 2-2) won for the second time in three games and were led by senior Logan Steindorf’s 12 points. Steindorf made three 3-pointers and all four of his free throws for Holmen, which outscored Sparta (3-10, 0-5) in each half.

The Spartans were led by Brian Sanchez (11 points) and lost their third straight game.