High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys beat Rushford-Peterson for 47th straight conference win

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team battled back from a four-point halftime deficit to earn a 72-69 win over Three Rivers Conference foe Rushford-Peterson on Tuesday night.
The Warriors, who improved to 11-1 overall and and 9-0 in the conference, have now won nine games in a row since losing to Onalaska on Jan. 22. Caledonia has also won 47 straight conference games.
Senior guard Austin Klug led the Warriors with 23 points, while senior forward Sam Privet added 13 and senior guard Andrew Kunelius, senior forward Casey Schultz and junior guard Jackson Koepke each had 12.
Klug had 13 of his points in the first half, but Caledonia trailed 40-36 at the break.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Three Rivers
Caledonia 64, Rushford-Peterson 46
RUSHFORD, Minn. — The Warriors (8-2, 7-2) won their fourth straight game behind a balanced scoring effort.
Sophomore Ava Privet made a pair of 3-pointers and led the way with 12 points, while sophomores Paige Klug and Jovial King added nine apiece.
Caledonia, which led 34-20 at the half, also got eight points from sophomore Alexis Schroeder and seven apiece from junior Sadie Treptow and sophomore Isabelle Schultz.
WRESTLING
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah triangular
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah fell to Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson 66-9 and Chatfield 81-0.
Joey Schreier won via pin at 138 pounds and Dawson Colbert via decision at 170 against L-A/R-P for the Lancers' only victories.