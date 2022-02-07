High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys fall to DeForest on last-second 3-pointer

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to DeForest 60-57 on a last-second 3-pointer on Monday night at JustAGame Fieldhouse.

The Warriors, who are the top-ranked team in Minnesota’s Class AA, had a slim 34-32 lead at the break despite Iowa State commit Eli King being held scoreless in the first half. But they dropped to 17-1 when Norskies junior Brody Hartig hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with two seconds left.

Hartig had 15 points for DeForest (15-4), which is ranked ninth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, while Josh Jansen scored a game-high 24 points.

Jackson Koepke made three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points to pace Caledonia, while Ja’Shon Simpson added 14 points and Chris Pieper had 10.

Simpson and Pieper were key in the Warriors building their halftime lead with King scoreless, but they combined for just four points in the second half. King scored eight points in the second half, but Caledonia was unable to maintain its lead.

North Crawford 68, Viroqua 52

SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — The Blackhawks lost their second in a row and fell to 6-12.

Coulee

Westby 60, Arcadia 48

WESTBY — The Norsemen (8-10, 4-5) snapped a two-game skid behind 18 points from Rhett Stenslien and 14 from Grant McCauley.

McCauley had 10 of his points in the second half as Westby built on its 30-27 halftime lead.

Richard Gomez led the Raiders (4-15, 2-7) with 13 points, while Connor Weltzien and Kaden Updike added nine points apiece.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 57, Chatfield 47

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Carter Todd, Cam Manske and Mason Einerwold helped the Lancers (13-4, 7-2) rebound from Friday’s loss to Caledonia.

Todd had a game-high 15 points, while Manske made three 3-pointers and added 11 points. Einerwold chipped in 10 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which led 26-29 at the half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Logan 59, G-E-T 48

GALESVILLE — The Rangers (7-11) had three players in double figures as they bounced back from losses at Prairie du Chien and Aquinas.

Jazzy Davis led the way with 17 points, while Jojo Davis and Aaliyah Hamilton were close behind with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Lindsey Lettner and Kayli Bratberg led the Red Hawks (9-12), who have lost three of their last four and two in a row, with 15 points apiece.

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Cashton 54

MELROSE — The Mustangs (10-11) created enough separation after the game was tied 25-25 at the half to earn their second win in a row and their fifth in their last six games.

The Eagles lost their second in a row as they fell to 9-13.

Alma Center Lincoln 35, Brookwood 33

ONTARIO, Wis. — Vanessa Anderson had 11 points but missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the Falcons dropped to 3-19.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 79, River Valley 24

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien (20-1, 7-0) won its 19th in a row.

