High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys, girls pick up wins

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team pushed its Three Rivers Conference winning streak to 49 games with 78-54 victory at La Crescent-Hokah on Monday night.

The Warriors, who have now won 11 straight games, were led by 19 points from senior guard Austin Klug and 11 from senior guard Andrew Kunelius. Junior guard Thane Meiners added nine points for Caledonia, which led 46-20 at the half and improved to 13-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference.

Sophomore guard Carter Todd and senior guard Jaden Einerwold had nine points apiece to pace the Lancers, who fell to 8-5 overall and 6-4 in the conference.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

Caledonia 64, La Crescent-Hokah 62

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors, who have won five of their past six games, improved to 9-3 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

The Lancers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped, fell to 8-5 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

