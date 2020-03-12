High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys qualify for state; Blair-Taylor closes out with win

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is a state qualifier for the seventh time and second time in the past three seasons after beating Stewartville 71-55 in the MSHSL Section 1AA championship game on Thursday.

The Warriors (28-1) won their 10th game in a row behind a 24-point performance from Noah King and 22-point showing from Eli King, who pulled their team away from a one-point halftime lead and helped it earn the right to play in the Class AA state tournament.

Noah King, a senior, made three 3-pointers in the first half and three more in the second. He scored 13 points in the second half. Eli King, a sophomore, also made three 3s in the first half and had 16 of his points in the first half.

Junior Sam Privet added 10 points — five in each half — for Caledonia, which is scheduled to play next in the Class AA state tournament on March 18.

WIAA sectional semifinal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 62, Bangor 61