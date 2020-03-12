High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys qualify for state; Blair-Taylor closes out with win

Caledonia's Jackson Koepke (10) releases a shot during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Nolan Stier shoots a floater in the lane during Thursday's Section 1AA championship game against Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Caledonia's Andrew Kunelius (5) shoots a shot in the lane over Stewartville's Will Tschetter (42) and Bode Mayer (10) during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Nolan Stier dribbles the basketball up the court during Thursday's Section 1AA championship game against Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Caledonia's Noah King eyes up and prepares to release a three pointer during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Will Tschetter goes up for a layup during Thursday's Section 1AA championship game against Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Will Tschetter is greeted by his teammates as he exits the court near the end of Thursday's Section 1AA championship game loss to Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Will Tschetter prepares to shoot a free throw during Thursday's Section 1AA championship game against Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Caledonia's Noah King eyes up and prepares to release a three-pointer during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Caledonia's Eli King (1) flies through the air to block a shot by Stewartville's Nolan Stier (0) during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Caledonia's Eli King (1) flies through the air to block a shot by Stewartville's Nolan Stier (0) during the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Caledonia wins the Section 1AA championship game at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia defeated Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Nolan Stier dribbles the basketball up the court during Thursday's Section 1AA championship game against Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
Stewartville's Nolan Stier dribbles the basketball up the court during Thursday's Section 1AA championship game against Caledonia at Mayo Civic Center Taylor Arena on March 12th, 2020. Caledonia went on to defeat Stewartville on this night by a score of 71-53.
ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is a state qualifier for the seventh time and second time in the past three seasons after beating Stewartville 71-55 in the MSHSL Section 1AA championship game on Thursday.
The Warriors (28-1) won their 10th game in a row behind a 24-point performance from Noah King and 22-point showing from Eli King, who pulled their team away from a one-point halftime lead and helped it earn the right to play in the Class AA state tournament.
Noah King, a senior, made three 3-pointers in the first half and three more in the second. He scored 13 points in the second half. Eli King, a sophomore, also made three 3s in the first half and had 16 of his points in the first half.
Junior Sam Privet added 10 points — five in each half — for Caledonia, which is scheduled to play next in the Class AA state tournament on March 18.
