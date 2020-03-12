You are the owner of this article.
High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys qualify for state; Blair-Taylor closes out with win
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys qualify for state; Blair-Taylor closes out with win

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team is a state qualifier for the seventh time and second time in the past three seasons after beating Stewartville 71-55 in the MSHSL Section 1AA championship game on Thursday.

The Warriors (28-1) won their 10th game in a row behind a 24-point performance from Noah King and 22-point showing from Eli King, who pulled their team away from a one-point halftime lead and helped it earn the right to play in the Class AA state tournament.

Noah King, a senior, made three 3-pointers in the first half and three more in the second. He scored 13 points in the second half. Eli King, a sophomore, also made three 3s in the first half and had 16 of his points in the first half.

Junior Sam Privet added 10 points — five in each half — for Caledonia, which is scheduled to play next in the Class AA state tournament on March 18.

WIAA sectional semifinal

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 62, Bangor 61

ADAMS, Wis. — Junior Matt Waldera scored a game-high 26 points to help the Wildcats (24-2) avenge a regular-season loss to the Cardinals (24-2) to finish the season as a sectional finalist.

Waldera scored 19 points in the second half, and junior teammate Kyle Steien had 13 of his 18 in the second half after Bangor outscored the Wildcats 31-26 in the first half.

Senior Issac Nerby hit two 3-pointers and added 10 points for Blair-Taylor, which lost a 64-44 game at Bangor in January.

Bangor was led by senior Grant Manke's 25 points. Junior Zane Langrehr, who entered the game averaging 14.9 points per game, was held to six — all in the second half.

Sophomore Will Reader had 11 and junior Hank Reader made two 3-pointers and added eight points for the Cardinals.

