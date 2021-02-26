High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys run conference win streak to 48

WABASHA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys basketball team won its 10th straight game on Friday with a 72-38 Three Rivers Conference win at Wabasha-Kellogg.

Senior Austin Klug scored 13 points and had 11 of them in the first half for Caledonia (12-1, 10-0), which won its 48th straight conference game.

Sophomore Lewis Doyle added 12 points for the Warriors, who led 46-18 at the half and received at least one point from 13 players.

Lewiston-Altura 68, La Crescent-Hokah 67

LEWISTON, Minn. — Freshman Parker McQuin scored 17 points for the Lancers (8-4, 6-3), who lost their second straight game when Collin Bonow scored the winning basket with 4.9 seconds left.

Elliot Bauer added 13 points, while Cam Manske had 11 and Mason Einerwold 10 for La Crescent-Hokah.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0