High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys score 100, Onalaska girls eliminated, Mel.-Min./G-E-T wrestling team second

Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T led 22-21 after senior and Division 2 state champion Truck Hannah won by pin over Justice Vaaler at 195 with six matches remaining. The Blackhawks were within 28-25 after state champ Rhett Koenig pinned Carson Koss at 113, but the Titans built an insurmountable lead when David Hiles and Tanner Andersen won decisions at 113 and 120, respectively.

GYMNASTICS

WIAA individual state meet

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Sparta sophomore Lily Wiegand was second on the vault and fifth on the floor exercise to lead local Division 2 qualifiers for individual competition at the state meet.

Wiegand's score of 9.467 was second only to Whitefish bay junior Addie Gallun (9.533). Her score in the floor exercise was 9.333. Teammate Ella Hemker, a freshman, tied for fourth on the balance beam (9.2) and was fifth on the vault (9.267).

Sparta sophomore Savannah Clark was seventh on the vault (9.15) and 10th on the floor exercise (9.233), and GMC freshman Abby Miller turned in a sixth-place performance on the balance beam (9.133) to round out the top-10 performances and added 12th place on the floor exercise (9.133).