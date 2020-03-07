High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys score 100, Onalaska girls eliminated, Mel.-Min./G-E-T wrestling team second

ROCHESTER, Minn. — The top-ranked Caledonia High School boys basketball team moved to within one win of qualifying for the MSHSL Class AA state tournament, and sophomore Eli King reached a milestone on Saturday afternoon.
The Warriors (24-1) ran their winning streak to nine games with a 100-84 victory over 13th-seeded Dover-Eyota at the Mayo Civic Auditorium.
Caledonia reached the 100-point mark for the fifth time this season, and King scored the 1,000th point of his career.
Junior Austin Klug led Caledonia with 24 points and made four 3-pointers on his way to that total. Eli King added 19, Noah King 18 and Sam Privet 17 as the Warriors advanced to a section championship game Thursday night at the Mayo Civic Arena. Caledonia plays third-seeded Stewartville at 8 p.m.
Noah King made three 3-pointers and had 12 points in the first half to go with Klug's 15 as the Warriors put together a 56-39 lead. Privet had nine points in the second half and hit a 3-pointer.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Division 2 sectional final
Hortonville 72, Onalaska 68
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Hilltoppers (20-6) gave the top-ranked Polar Bears (25-1) everything they could handle before falling in the end.
Seniors Lexi Miller and Lauren Arenz each scored 17 points for Onalaksa (20-6), which made 6 of 12 attempts from the free-throw line in the second half.
Sophomore Kamy Peppler scored 23 points but had 18 of them in the second half for Hortonville.
Junior Olivia Gamoke added 11 points for the Hilltoppers, who received three 3-pointers from Arenz and two from Gamoke.
WRESTLING
WIAA team state tournament
Division 2
Mel.-Min./G-E-T 34, Prairie du Chien 33
Wrightsown 38, Mel.-Min./G-E-T 19
MADISON — The Titans prevailed in an exciting semifinal, but Wrightstown won the final four matches of the championship dual.
Sam Johnson (138 pounds), Bryce Burns (195, 220) and Trevor Daffinson (285) all won two matches for Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T, and Daffinson registered a 12-second pin and a shutout.
The semifinal was tight throughout, but the Titans took the early advantage at 18-6 after Sam Johnson, Bryce Blaken and Daniel Slattery pinned their opponents at 138, 145 and 152.
Melrose-Mindoro/G-E-T led 22-21 after senior and Division 2 state champion Truck Hannah won by pin over Justice Vaaler at 195 with six matches remaining. The Blackhawks were within 28-25 after state champ Rhett Koenig pinned Carson Koss at 113, but the Titans built an insurmountable lead when David Hiles and Tanner Andersen won decisions at 113 and 120, respectively.
GYMNASTICS
WIAA individual state meet
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Sparta sophomore Lily Wiegand was second on the vault and fifth on the floor exercise to lead local Division 2 qualifiers for individual competition at the state meet.
Wiegand's score of 9.467 was second only to Whitefish bay junior Addie Gallun (9.533). Her score in the floor exercise was 9.333. Teammate Ella Hemker, a freshman, tied for fourth on the balance beam (9.2) and was fifth on the vault (9.267).
Sparta sophomore Savannah Clark was seventh on the vault (9.15) and 10th on the floor exercise (9.233), and GMC freshman Abby Miller turned in a sixth-place performance on the balance beam (9.133) to round out the top-10 performances and added 12th place on the floor exercise (9.133).
Just missing out on the top 10 were West Salem co-op sophomore Ella Krause (11th, uneven bars, 8.433), GMC junior Sophie White (11th, balance beam, 8.8) and West Salem co-op sophomore Natalie Althoff (12th, floor exercise, 9.133).
Central/Logan senior Caelen Lansing was 12th all-around in Division 1 with a score of 36.233. Holmen sophomore Kamryn McNally wasn't far behind in 15th with 35.617.
McNally's performance was highlighted with a sixth-place performance on the vault (9.267). Holmen teammate Anna Verhulst, a senior, was 12th on the balance beam (9.4).