 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys soccer snaps eight-game winless streak
alert top story

High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys soccer snaps eight-game winless streak

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys soccer team snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 4-1 Three Rivers Conference win over Winona Cotter on Monday night.

The Warriors, who hadn’t won a game since their season opener against Schaeffer Academy, improved 2-7-1 overall and 1-7-1 in the conference.

The Ramblers fell to 1-7-1.

Caledonia wraps up its regular season at Dover-Eyota on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

Dover-Eyota 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1

EYOTA, Minn. — The Lancers dropped their second straight game and fell to 4-5 (4-5).

VOLLEYBALL

Nonconference

Mauston 3, Tomah 0

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-3) fell in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.

Tomah’s Asha Eckelberg had a team-high 12 assists, and Dannika Koput added 11 digs.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

TribPreps: The return of high school sports

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News