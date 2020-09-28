High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys soccer snaps eight-game winless streak

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Caledonia High School boys soccer team snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 4-1 Three Rivers Conference win over Winona Cotter on Monday night.
The Warriors, who hadn’t won a game since their season opener against Schaeffer Academy, improved 2-7-1 overall and 1-7-1 in the conference.
The Ramblers fell to 1-7-1.
Caledonia wraps up its regular season at Dover-Eyota on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Dover-Eyota 3, La Crescent-Hokah 1
EYOTA, Minn. — The Lancers dropped their second straight game and fell to 4-5 (4-5).
VOLLEYBALL
Nonconference
Mauston 3, Tomah 0
TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-3) fell in straight sets, 25-13, 25-14, 25-16.
Tomah’s Asha Eckelberg had a team-high 12 assists, and Dannika Koput added 11 digs.
