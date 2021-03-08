High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys win again

CALEDONIA — Thirteen players scored for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team in an 86-63 Three Rivers Conference win over Winona Cotter on Monday.
The Warriors (15-1, 13-0) pushed their conference win streak to 51 games and led 44-26 by halftime.
Junior Jackson Koepke made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for Caledonia, which has won 13 straight games since a nonconference loss at Onalaska. Freshman Lewis Doyle hit a pair of 3s and added 17 points, while senior Andrew Kunelius scored eight of his 10 in the first half.
VOLLEYBALL
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 3, New Lisbon 0
NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Cardinals swept the Rockets 25-22, 25-17, 25-16.
Sophomore Joeryn Freit had 11 kills to lead Bangor, which is 3-0.
Senior Megan Miedema had 22 digs, senior McKenna Riley 15 assists and senior Haley Jones six blocks for the Cardinals.
Necedah 3, Brookwood 0
NECEDAH, Wis. — The Cardinals (1-2) picked up their first win by keeping the Falcons (0-3) winless with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 victory.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Rochester Lourdes 6, La Crescent-Hokah 2
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (4-11) lost their fifth game in a row, but no details were reported.