 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys win again
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Caledonia boys win again

{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — Thirteen players scored for the Caledonia High School boys basketball team in an 86-63 Three Rivers Conference win over Winona Cotter on Monday.

The Warriors (15-1, 13-0) pushed their conference win streak to 51 games and led 44-26 by halftime.

Junior Jackson Koepke made four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for Caledonia, which has won 13 straight games since a nonconference loss at Onalaska. Freshman Lewis Doyle hit a pair of 3s and added 17 points, while senior Andrew Kunelius scored eight of his 10 in the first half.

VOLLEYBALL

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 3, New Lisbon 0

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Cardinals swept the Rockets 25-22, 25-17, 25-16.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore Joeryn Freit had 11 kills to lead Bangor, which is 3-0.

Senior Megan Miedema had 22 digs, senior McKenna Riley 15 assists and senior Haley Jones six blocks for the Cardinals.

Necedah 3, Brookwood 0

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Cardinals (1-2) picked up their first win by keeping the Falcons (0-3) winless with a 25-20, 25-19, 25-19 victory.

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Rochester Lourdes 6, La Crescent-Hokah 2

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (4-11) lost their fifth game in a row, but no details were reported.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers freshman Jonathan Davis discusses Wisconsin's loss to Iowa

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News