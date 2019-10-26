CALEDONIA -- The Caledonia High School football team has qualified to play in another MSHSL Section 1AA championship game.
The top-ranked Warriors ran their winning streak to 64 games by beating St. Charles 57-6 in a sectional semifinal on Saturday.
Senior quarterback Noah King passed for 195 yards and five touchdowns as Caledonia improved to 10-0 and earned a spot in Friday’s 7 p.m. section final against Chatfield (8-2), which beat Lewiston-Altura 20-0 in Saturday’s other semifinal.
The Gophers have won six games in a row since a 41-8 defeat at Caledonia on Sept. 20.
King completed two touchdown passes to Cole Kronebusch and two to Donnie Lakey in the first half. A 68-yarder to Kronebusch in the second quarter gave the Warriors, who have won three consecutive state championships, a 30-0 lead.
Kronebusch ended up with four catches for 112 yards and the two touchdowns. Eli King caught two passes for 30 yards and a touchdown and returned the third-quarter kickoff for a 71-yard touchdown.
VOLLEYBALL
WIAA regional finals
Division 3
Aquinas 3, Cashton 0
The top-seeded Blugolds (28-3) took care of the Eagles 25-8, 25-14, 25-22 to advance to a sectional semifinal against third-seeded Eau Claire Regis.
Senior Lexi Donarski had 22 kills and eight digs for Aquinas, which has won eight straight matches since a 2-1 loss to Regis on Sept. 21. Taylor Theusch had 38 assists and eight kills and Victoria Nolte 18 digs and three aces for the Blugolds.
Adelynn Hyatt and Hailey Huntzicker had nine kills apiece for Cashton. Ally Peterson and Braylee Hyatt had 23 and 19 assists, respectively, for the Eagles.
Eau Claire Regis 3, Melrose-Mindoro 2
MELROSE -- The Ramblers advanced with a 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, 18-25, 15-6 victory over the Mustangs (28-7).
Emily Herzberg had 37 kills and 13 digs for Melrose-Mindoro, which also received 18 kills from Mesa Byom, 45 assists from Calette Lockington and 16 digs from Teagan Frey.
Division 1
Verona 3, Onalaska 1
VERONA, Wis. -- The Wildcats ended the Hilltoppers season with a 25-18, 24-26, 25-11, 25-20 victory.
Sam Plantz had 10 kills, Olivia Gamoke 29 digs and Caitlin Zlabek 21 assists for Onalaska. Cailie Kowal added 16 assists, Sarah Kraus five kills and Zlabek and Plantz three aces apiece for the Hilltoppers.
BOYS SOCCER
WIAA regional finals
Division 2
Onalaska 2, River Falls 1
ONALASKA -- The top-seeded Hilltoppers (16-2-5) tied the game at 1 when Will Thesing scored late in the second half, then scored on all five attempts during penalty kicks after two scoreless overtimes.
Jordan Groshek, Zak Turner, Simon Mayys, Eric Hilby and Everett Jones all converted penalty kicks for Onalask, which received two saves from Jacob Breiling to win the shootout 5-3.
The Hilltoppers host second-seeded New Richmond at 7 p.m. Thursday after it beat Holmen 2-0 on Saturday.