High school sports roundup: Caledonia girls soccer team opens with win

Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke won at No 1 doubles, Jenna Justus and Bridget Torud won at No. 2 doubles, and Madyson Lemke and Heidi Schmelzer won at No. 3.

Delaney Gelder picked up Holmen's singles victory by winning in straight sets at No. 2.

Altoona Invitational

ALTOONA, Wis. -- Onalaska Luther won two of three duals to push its season record to 4-1.

The Knights beat Amery 7-0 and Medford 7-0 but lost a 4-3 dual to Altoona.

Emily Yehle won three singles matches for Luther, playing twice at No. 3 and once at No. 1 She won all of her matches in straight sets.

Cassie Warren won two singles matches and teamed up with Sarah Hoffe to win another at No. 1 doubles.

The doubles team of Elle Bolstad and Jayda Wahl also won three times for the Knights.

