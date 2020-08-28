High school sports roundup: Caledonia girls soccer team opens with win

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Caledonia High School girls soccer team opened its season with a 6-2 nonconference win over Schaefer Academy on Friday.
The Warriors held a 39-8 advantage in shots, and Tayler Kohlmeier scored two goals in the second half as Caledonia scored the final four goals.
Josie Foster stopped six shots for the Warriors, who also received goals from Gabby Roble, Hailey Alfson, Kennedy Kruse and Ayshia Gay. Alfson assisted on Kruse's goal, which broke a 2-2 in the 38th minute.
Cameryn Kruse had two assists, and Eliza Welscher, Roble and Gay added one apiece.
BOYS SOCCER
Nonconference
Caledonia 1, Schaefer Academy 0
ROCHESTER, Minn. -- The Warriors started their season with a victory.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Holmen 4, Winona Cotter 3
WINONA, Minn. -- The Vikings took care of the Ramblers by sweeping the three doubles matches.
Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke won at No 1 doubles, Jenna Justus and Bridget Torud won at No. 2 doubles, and Madyson Lemke and Heidi Schmelzer won at No. 3.
Delaney Gelder picked up Holmen's singles victory by winning in straight sets at No. 2.
Altoona Invitational
ALTOONA, Wis. -- Onalaska Luther won two of three duals to push its season record to 4-1.
The Knights beat Amery 7-0 and Medford 7-0 but lost a 4-3 dual to Altoona.
Emily Yehle won three singles matches for Luther, playing twice at No. 3 and once at No. 1 She won all of her matches in straight sets.
Cassie Warren won two singles matches and teamed up with Sarah Hoffe to win another at No. 1 doubles.
The doubles team of Elle Bolstad and Jayda Wahl also won three times for the Knights.
