ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia High School girls basketball team started and finished strong Saturday night to beat fifth-ranked Rochester Lourdes 70-58 in a nonconference game.
The Warriors (13-4) won their fifth game in a row and had a 37-27 lead by halftime before holding on in the second.
Kaitlin Conniff scored 29 points to lead the Warriors, who also received four 3-pointers and 15 points from Haley Jennings. Katie Tornstrom added 11 for Caledonia.
Melrose-Mindoro 95, Cameron 55
MELROSE — The third-ranked Mustangs (15-1) exploded for 53 points in the first half and were led by 20-point performances by South Dakota State recruits Mesa Byom and Emily Herzberg.
Katie Christopherson added 16 points for Melrose-Mindoro. Byom had 18 and Herzberg 17 in the first half. Cameron (10-5) made 10 3-pointers.
Prairie du Chien 76, Barneveld 21
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The fourth-ranked Blackhawks (16-0) had little trouble keeping their unbeaten season going, and freshman Lily Krahn made five 3-pointers on the way to a 29-point game.
Prairie du Chien also received 10 points apiece from Macey Banasik and Allison Allbee as it made 13 3-pointers. Banasik, Ella Hager and Alex Baxter made two apiece to go with Krahn’s five.
Coulee
Westby 41, Onalaska Luther 37
Macy Stellner had 15 points and Grace Hebel 13 as the Norsemen (9-6, 5-2) beat the Knights (4-11, 3-5). Stellner made three 3-pointers.
Kaitlyn Kennedy and Rachel Koenig scored eight apiece for Onalaska Luther.
Black River Falls 45, Viroqua 25
The Tigers (2-14, 1-7) kept the Blackhawks (1-13, 0-7) to 12 points in the first and 13 in the second to earn a win at the La Crosse Center.
Makayla Nortman led Black River Falls with 18 points as McKenna Dutton had nine. Hallie Sherry led Viroqua with eight points.
West Salem 46, La Crescent 33
The Panthers held La Crescent to 13 points in the second half. Maddie Quick led West Salem with 11 points after tallying three 3s in the first half. Sierra Szymanski followed with nine points, seven of which came in the second half.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 75, Westby 69
Senior Bennett Loersch had 24 points and 19 rebounds to help the Knights outscored the Norsemen by 19 points in the second half at the Coulee Classic.
Loersch was 10-for-16 from the floor and had eight of his rebounds on the offensive end for Onalaska Luther (8-6, 5-2), which won the fourth time in five games. Teammate Joey McNamara led all scorers with 26 and made 5 of 10 attempts from the 3-point line.
Westby (7-5, 3-3) was outscored by 19 points in the second half and led by a 21-point game — all on seven 3-pointers — by Griffin Grass. Joe Armbruster added 14 and nine rebounds and Ryan Daines 13 points and nine rebounds.
G-E-T 62, Arcadia 33
Sophomore Sawyer Schmidt scored 16 points to help the Red Hawks (8-7, 6-2) to a victory. Seniors Alex Pearson and Josh Jumbeck added 14 and nine points, respectively. The Raiders (2-12, 0-7) were led by Kaden Lisowski’s 10 points.
Nonconference
Prairie du Chien 66, Barneveld 57
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (12-2) ran their winning streak to five games by taking a 15-point lead to the second half.
Mark Welter’s 18 points led four double-figure scorers for Prairie du Chien. Mason Kramer added 14 points, Hunter Davis 12 and Gavin Gillitzer 11. Gillitzer made three of the team’s six 3-pointers.
Minnehaha 73, Onalaska 60
EAST RIDGE, Minn. — The Hilltoppers put up a 42-point second half, and at one point came within six points of Minnehaha but was unable to close the gap after entering halftime behind by 20 points.
Carson Arenz led Onalaska with 17 points, followed by Sam Kick (11) and Tyrell Stuttley (9).
Jalen Suggs had a game-high 27 points for Minnehaha.
WRESTLING
Rochester Century Invitational
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Aquinas freshman Joe Penchi won the 126-pound championship by following a bye with a pin, major decision and decision. He advanced to the final with a 9-0 victory, then beat Jackson County Central’s Mathew Mohning 6-0.
BOYS HOCKEY
Nonconference
La Crescent 3, Legacy Christian 2 (OT)
ANDOVER, Minn. — A third-period goal sent La Crescent into overtime, which was where Lucas Wieser netted his lone goal of the game to give the Lancers a win.
Menomonie 8, Black River Falls co-op 2
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Malachi Berry recorded both of Black River Falls’ goals as it was defeated by Menomonie.
Berry had a goal second and third periods as Caden Skelding fought with 52 shots on goal while saving 44 of them.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Nonconference
Onalaska co-op 5, Rock County co-op 3
MONROE, Wis. — The Onalaska co-op scored two goals in the first and second period and added another in the third to defeat the Fury.
Kiya Bronston had a hat trick for Onalaska (8-9-2) after netting two goals in the first period and one in the second. Kaley Manglitz had the Hilltoppers’ other two goals. Izzy Lassa was in goal with 42 saves.