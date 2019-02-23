ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Caledonia/Houston wrestling team crowned one champion and had five second-place finishers in qualifying six for the upcoming MSHSL individual state meet.
Senior Kyle Cavanaugh (36-0) won all three of his matches at 145 pounds to lead the Warriors in the 1A section meet Saturday at the Rochester Mayo Civic Center.
Eighth-grader Tucker Ginther (23-15, 113 pounds), junior Isaac Denstad (33-10, 152), senior Payton Schott (31-11, 170), senior Nick McCabe (7-3, 220) and junior Alec Francis (28-11, 285) all finished second with Ginther, Denstad, Schott and Francis winning second-place matches.
The state meet is scheduled for Feb. 28-March 2 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Denstad was down 4-3 in the third period but an escape and takedown put him back in control for a 6-5 victory over Chatfield’s Nathan Goldsmith in the qualifying match.
Ginther won his qualifying match by pin, and Schott used a late takedown for a 4-2 victory over Chatfield’s Davontae Goldsmith in his qualifying match.
1AA
ROCHESTER, Minn. — La Crescent senior Colton Jorgenson earned a state spot at 170 pounds by winning three matches and finishing second to Simley’s Nolan Wanzek.
Jorgenson (18-8) won by pin in the quarterfinal round before beating Lake City’s Derek Meincke (33-5) by a 4-2 score in the semifinals.
Wanzek beat Jorgenson 10-2, but Jorgenson advanced without having to wrestle again due to the semifinal win over Meincke.
GYMNASTICS
WIAA sectionals
Division 2
WEST SALEM — The West Salem co-op became a state qualifier as a team by placing second with a score of 138.275. River Falls won at 138.6.
West Salem will also be represented well in the individual competition the weekend of March 1-2 in Wisconsin Rapids after a big day by freshman Ella Krause, who won the all-around (35.8).
Sparta freshman Lily Wiegand was third in the all-around (34.65) and joins Krause and West Salem’s Natalie Jeranek (fifth, 34.275) as state qualifiers.
Wiegand won the balance beam (9.25) and freshman teammate Savannah Clark won the vault (9.2).
Clark, West Salem freshman Emily Miller (third, 8.775 on beam) and West Salem senior Shelby Thicke (fifth, 8.075 on uneven bars) will also compete as individuals at the state meet.
Platteville Sectional
PLATTEVILLE — The Viroqua co-op placed fourth with a score of 126.475 but junior Lydia Korn is a state all-around qualifier.
Korn was third overall with a 34.4 and was second on the balance beam (8.75), third on the floor exercise (9.05), tied for third on the vault (8.5) and fourth on the uneven bars (8.1).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WIAA regional final
Division 2
Onalaska 54, New Richmond 43
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers battled foul trouble throughout the game, but were able to maintain a lead and advance to the sectional semifinal.
Lauren Arenz led Onalaska (17-6) with 14 points, while Lexi Miller kept the Hilltoppers ahead by scoring all 12 of her points in the second half.
Barb Kling scored a game-high 16 for New Richmond (14-9).
Onalaska plays River Falls at 7 p.m. Thursday at Logan.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MVC
Holmen 50, Aquinas 49
HOLMEN — Senior Tate Grass made a free throw with 3 seconds left to push the Vikings (10-11, 6-6) past the Blugolds (8-14, 5-7).
Kevin Koelbl and Sawyer Phillips each contributed to the win with 11 points apiece, while Jimmy Gillespie had nine. Aquinas — which led 25-18 at the half — was led by Brandon Merfeld’s 20 points.