CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School volleyball team opened its season with a 29-27, 23-25, 27-25, 24-26, 15-9 victory over Winona.
Lydia Lange had 18 kills, while Alexa Simpson added 13. Hailey Jennings had 42 assists and Alexis Schroeder 18 digs for the Warriors (1-0).
Houston 3, Lyle/Pacelli 0
HOUSTON, Minn. — The Hurricanes took out the Cardinals 25-18, 22-25, 26-24, 25-21.
Jennifer Albrecht had 13 kills, while Emma Geiwitz added 12 to go with six blocks. Casey Porter had 22 assists.
GIRLS TENNIS
Tomah triangular
TOMAH — The Timberwolves beat Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 7-0 and Reedsburg 5-2.
Cadence Thomson won twice at No. 1 singles, Olivia Czarnecki won twice at No. 2 singles, and Whitney Kuehl won twice at No. 3 singles. All three won both matches in straight sets.
Morgan Arch and Deirdre Martin (No. 1 doubles) and Brittney Krog and Jordan Kueh; (No. 3 doubles) also won twice for the Timberwolves.
Sparta 6, Viroqua 1
VIROQUA — The Spartans swept the three doubles matches and only lost at No. 2 singles.
The Sparta teams of Ellie Steinhoff and Serena Green (No. 2 doubles) Abby Schaitel and Isabella Roth (No. 3 doubles) posted the most one-sided victories with 6-1, 6-0 wins.
Holmen 7, Black River Falls 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Vikings didn't lose a set to the Tigers.
Megan Mihalovic posted a 6-0, 6-0 win oat No. 4 singles, and Samantha Marr and Haley Radtke did the same at No. 2 doubles.
GIRLS SWIMMING
La Crosse/West Salem 97, Eau Claire North 72
Rachel Stein won two events and helped relays win two others at UW-La Crosse.
Stein won the 200-yard individual medley (2:25.27) and 100 butterfly (1:10.76) while helping the La Crosse/West Salem 200 medley relay (2:10.37) and 400 freestyle relay (4:22.7) win.
Emma Gerke was part of the 400 freestyle relay, won the 200 freestyle (2:19.57) and 500 freestyle (6:27.53) and swam with the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:58.81).
Gracie Gerke won the 100 backstroke (1:11.65) and 100 freestyle (1:02.75) and swam with the winning 400 freestyle and 200 medley relays.