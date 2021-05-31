 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Caledonia wins, La Crescent-Hokah loses in baseball sections
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

High school sports roundup: Caledonia wins, La Crescent-Hokah loses in baseball sections

CALEDONIA -- The Caledonia High School baseball team began the MSHSL 1AA section playoffs with an 8-0 victory over eighth-seeded Lake City on Monday.

The top-seeded Warriors (18-3) scored all of their runs after the second inning and highlighted their performance with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Caledonia (18-3) had 10 hits -- all singles -- and seniors Casey Schultz and Andrew Kunelius combined for six of them. Schultz, who played first base, was 3 for 4 with three RBI and a run scored. Kunelius, who played center field, was 3 for 4 with one RBI.

Second baseman Jacob Staggemeyer had a hit and walked twice for the Warriors, and catcher Gabe Morey walked three times.

Devin Vonderohe pitched for Caledonia and allowed four hits and three walks while striking out three in the shutout for the Warriors, who host fourth-seeded Chatfield in the next round at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Chatfield 5, La Crescent-Hokah 3

CHATFIELD, Minn. -- The fourth-seeded Gophers took care of the fifth-seeded Lancers by breaking a 3-3 tie with two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Catcher Jack Welch and first baseman Ryan Steffes both went 3 for 4 for La Crescent-Hokah (8-9), which tied the game at 3 with a run in the top of the sixth.

Elias McCool drove in two runs for the Lancers, which received seven-hit pitching from Braden Abnet, He struck out four, walked none and allowed three earned runs.

