High school sports roundup: Caleodnia girls basketball team stops Cotter win streak

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia High School girls basketball team won for the seventh time in eight games by handing Cotter a 60-52 defeat on Friday.

The Warriors (10-3, 9-2) ended Cotter's 10-game winning streak. The teams play each other again Monday at Cotter.

The teams combined for 17 3-pointers. The Ramblers had 10 of those and were led by Megan Morgan's game-high 24 points. She made six 3-pointers.

Caledonia was led by Alexis Schroeder's 22 points, and Paige Klug's four 3-pointers and 14 points. Kailey Banse added 10 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Three Rivers

St. Charles 62, La Crescent-Hokah 58

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — Kooper Vaughn scored 41 points to keep the Fighting Saints in front of the Lancers.

Carter Todd scored 22 points for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received 12 from Parker McQuin and 11 from Carson Reider.

The Lancers (9-6, 7-5) have lost four of their past five games.

