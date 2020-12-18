 Skip to main content
High school sports roundup: Cashton boys take down Blair-Taylor
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: Cashton boys take down Blair-Taylor

CASHTON — Behind a game-high 27 points from junior guard Bowdy Dempsey, the Cashton High School boys basketball team upset Blair-Taylor 61-57 on Friday night.

Dempsey, who made three 3-pointers, scored 15 of his points in the second half as the Eagles (6-0) battled back from a 27-24 halftime deficit.

Junior Jack Hilden added 13 points and senior Jarret Carpenter had 11, 10 of which came after the break.

The Wildcats (4-1) had three players in double figures — seniors Kyle Steien (20), Alec Reismann (16) and Matt Waldera (11) — but had their 18-game winning streak snapped.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 63, La Farge 61

LA FARGE, Wis. — Junior guard Tanner Pedretti scored 28 points and sophomore guard Evan Pedretti added nine for the Pirates, who improved to 2-3 (2-2).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coulee

Westby 61, Viroqua 21

WESTBY — Senior guard Macy Stellner scored a game-high 20 points as the Norsemen improved to 2-0.

Senior guard Grace Hebel added 13 points for Westby, which led 34-10 at the half.

The Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5, were led by senior Hallie Sherry’s 14 points.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 65, New Lisbon 20

BANGOR — The Cardinals had three players in double figures as they improved to 2-0 both overall and in conference play.

Senior guard Megan Miedema had a game-high 14 points, while sophomore guard Nora Tucker and junior guard Aliyah Langrehr added 13 and 11, respectively.

Ten players scored for Bangor, which led 35-10 at the half.

Nonconference

Sparta 56, Portage 28

SPARTA — The Spartans (2-1) won for the second night in a row and held a 32-11 halftime lead.

Senior Callie Ziebell, a Bradley University commit, scored 15 points to lead Sparta, which also received 12 points from Taneea Henderson. Henderson made two 3-pointers.

Blair-Taylor 54, Mondovi 40

BLAIR — Sophomore Abby Thompson scored a team-high 16 points and classmate Lindsay Steien recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wildcats improve to 3-0.

Senior Alivia Boe added a career-high 13 points and junior Chloe Wagner grabbed 11 rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which led 29-21 at half.

Prairie du Chien 52, Tomah 30

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who improved to 2-0, led 30-11 at the half.

The Timberwolves had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-3.

