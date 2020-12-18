High school sports roundup: Cashton boys take down Blair-Taylor

CASHTON — Behind a game-high 27 points from junior guard Bowdy Dempsey, the Cashton High School boys basketball team upset Blair-Taylor 61-57 on Friday night.
Dempsey, who made three 3-pointers, scored 15 of his points in the second half as the Eagles (6-0) battled back from a 27-24 halftime deficit.
Junior Jack Hilden added 13 points and senior Jarret Carpenter had 11, 10 of which came after the break.
The Wildcats (4-1) had three players in double figures — seniors Kyle Steien (20), Alec Reismann (16) and Matt Waldera (11) — but had their 18-game winning streak snapped.
Ridge and Valley
De Soto 63, La Farge 61
LA FARGE, Wis. — Junior guard Tanner Pedretti scored 28 points and sophomore guard Evan Pedretti added nine for the Pirates, who improved to 2-3 (2-2).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Coulee
Westby 61, Viroqua 21
WESTBY — Senior guard Macy Stellner scored a game-high 20 points as the Norsemen improved to 2-0.
Senior guard Grace Hebel added 13 points for Westby, which led 34-10 at the half.
The Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5, were led by senior Hallie Sherry’s 14 points.
Scenic Bluffs
Bangor 65, New Lisbon 20
BANGOR — The Cardinals had three players in double figures as they improved to 2-0 both overall and in conference play.
Senior guard Megan Miedema had a game-high 14 points, while sophomore guard Nora Tucker and junior guard Aliyah Langrehr added 13 and 11, respectively.
Ten players scored for Bangor, which led 35-10 at the half.
Nonconference
Sparta 56, Portage 28
SPARTA — The Spartans (2-1) won for the second night in a row and held a 32-11 halftime lead.
Senior Callie Ziebell, a Bradley University commit, scored 15 points to lead Sparta, which also received 12 points from Taneea Henderson. Henderson made two 3-pointers.
Blair-Taylor 54, Mondovi 40
BLAIR — Sophomore Abby Thompson scored a team-high 16 points and classmate Lindsay Steien recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wildcats improve to 3-0.
Senior Alivia Boe added a career-high 13 points and junior Chloe Wagner grabbed 11 rebounds for Blair-Taylor, which led 29-21 at half.
Prairie du Chien 52, Tomah 30
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks, who improved to 2-0, led 30-11 at the half.
The Timberwolves had their two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 4-3.
