High school sports roundup: Cashton boys take down Blair-Taylor

Senior guard Grace Hebel added 13 points for Westby, which led 34-10 at the half.

The Blackhawks, who dropped their fourth straight game and fell to 1-5, were led by senior Hallie Sherry’s 14 points.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 65, New Lisbon 20

BANGOR — The Cardinals had three players in double figures as they improved to 2-0 both overall and in conference play.

Senior guard Megan Miedema had a game-high 14 points, while sophomore guard Nora Tucker and junior guard Aliyah Langrehr added 13 and 11, respectively.

Ten players scored for Bangor, which led 35-10 at the half.

Nonconference

Sparta 56, Portage 28

SPARTA — The Spartans (2-1) won for the second night in a row and held a 32-11 halftime lead.

Senior Callie Ziebell, a Bradley University commit, scored 15 points to lead Sparta, which also received 12 points from Taneea Henderson. Henderson made two 3-pointers.