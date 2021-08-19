High school sports roundup: Cashton football wins opener; Tomah wins MVC golf meet

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Cashton High School football team started its season on a good note with a 19-14 nonconference win over Ithaca on Thursday.

Junior Colin O'Neil rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Jacob Huntzicker completed 15 of 24 passes for 100 yards and connected with Dylan Bayer for a touchdown for the Eagles.

James Hundt made seven tackles to lead the defense.

GIRLS GOLF

MVC meet

ONALASKA — Tomah had four of the top five finishers and put together a team score of 162 that 17 strokes better than second-place Onalaska.

Allison Balduzzi was medalist with a 36 for the Hilltoppers at Cooulee Golf Bowl, but Tomah's Sophie Pokela and Brin Neumann tied for second at 38, Amelia Zingler was fourth at 42 and Maddie Ewers fifth at 44.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holmen's Emily Nelson and Brianna Senn tied for sixth at 45, and the Vikings placed third as a team (187) ahead of Aquinas (216) and Sparta (234). Elise Tomashek (48) tied for 10th to lead the Blugolds.

GIRLS TENNIS