High school sports roundup: Cashton girls keep streak going

CASHTON — The Cashton High School girls basketball team extended an unbeaten run by taking care of Wonewoc-Center 65-42 in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game on Thursday.

Senior Adelynn Hyatt scored 16 points to lead the Eagles (3-0, 2-0), who have beaten their opponents by a combined 109 points and scored 38 after halftime against the Wolves.

Sophomore Braylee Hyatt added 14 points — all in the second half — and senior Annie Schreier 12 for Cashton, which next plays at La Farge on Saturday and has beaten Wonewoc-Center 15 straight times.

Nonconference

Tomah 52, Onalaska Luther 46

TOMAH — Behind a game-high 20 points from senior Ella Plueger, the Timberwolves (3-2) snapped a two-game losing streak and beat the Knights (0-2) for the second time this season.

Tomah, which led 40-21 at half, also got nine points from senior Alyssa Whaley and six from senior Lexi Spiers.

Sophomore Hannah Matzke scored 16 points for Onalaska Luther, which lost to the Timberwolves 36-34 on Dec. 1. The Knights also got nine points from junior Brianna Zenke and eight from senior Cassie Warren.