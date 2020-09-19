High school sports roundup: Cashton's girls win cross country invitational

ONTARIO — The Cashton High School girls cross country team won the Brookwood Invitational on Saturday with 31 points, edging the host school by two points.
Westby finished third (60 points), while Royall freshman Marah Gruen won the individual title in 22 minutes, 23.2 seconds.
Senior Izzi Mason (23:43.5) finished second to lead the Eagles, who also got top-10 finishes from senior Alyssa Meyers (sixth, 24:35.3), sophomore Chelsie Paulsen (seventh, 24:35.6) and freshman Kate Gronemus (ninth, 24:49.3).
The Norsemen's Meghan Nelson (23:53) was third, while the Falcons' Kimberlee Downing (fourth, 23:53.2) and Margarita Silva (fifth, 24:14.1) rounded out the top five.
Brookwood had four runners in the top 10 of the boys race and won the team title with 35 points, easily beating second-place Westby (53 points).
Cashton (83 points) was third, New Lisbon (92 points) was fourth, Richland Center/Ithaca (120 points) was fifth, Hillsboro (155 points) was sixth, and Tomah (178 points) was seventh.
The Eagles' Jarret Carpenter won the individual title in 17:24.7.
Sophomore Dylan Powell (19:03.9) finished third to lead the Falcons, while teammates Roberto Mendoza (19:13.9) was fourth, Charley Guzman (19:41.4) was seventh, and Cristian Barrientos (19:47.4) was eighth.
New Lisbon's Owen Jones (second, 17:47.5) and Westby's Bailey Olson (fifth, 19:16) rounded out the top five.
GIRLS TENNIS
Viroqua Invitational
VIROQUA — Madigan Freng won both of her matches at No. 1 singles — including an 8-5 victory over Onalaska Luther's Cassie Warren — to lead West Salem in a big day.
The Panthers also received unbeaten performances from their No. 1 doubles team of Jenna Carns and Josie LaJuenesse and No. 3 team of Anabel Cruz and Maddy Olson.
The Knights received a couple of 8-0 victories from Sarah Hoffe at No. 2 singles and two wins from Emily Yehle at No. 3 singles. Luther's No.l 2 doubles team of Katie Kutz and Jessica Waege also won twice.
