High school sports roundup: Cashton's Jarret Carpenter wins third title

ONTARIO — Cashton High School senior Jarret Carpenter became the first boy in Scenic Bluffs Conference history to win three individual cross country championships on Thursday.

Carpenter turned in a time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds to win the boys race by 38 seconds in a conference meet hosted by Brookwood. New Lisbon’s Owen Jones crossed the finish line second, and Brookwood had five of the top nine runners to win the team championship with 27 points.

Cashton’s girls had four of the top nine and won with a team score of 26. Senior Izzi Mason was second (22:53), and senior Alyssa Meyers was fifth (22:53) in a race won by Royall freshman Mara Gruen (21:18).

The eagles’ winning effort also included performances from freshman Kate Gronemus (seventh, 23:37), sophomore Chelsie Paulson (ninth, 23:53) and senior Annie Schreier (12th, 24:24).

Sophomore Dylan Powell led the Falcons in the boys victory with a fourth-place finish and time of 19:04. Teammates Cristian Barrientos (19:13) and Roberto Mendoza (19:13), both seniors, were fifth and sixth, respectively.

Carpenter’s Eagles were third with a score of 63.

Brookwood’s girls placed second to Cashton with a score of 32. Alexis Lacy was fourth (23:12) to lead the Falcons.