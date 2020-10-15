High school sports roundup: Cashton's Jarret Carpenter wins third title

ONTARIO — Cashton High School senior Jarret Carpenter became the first boy in Scenic Bluffs Conference history to win three individual cross country championships on Thursday.
Carpenter turned in a time of 17 minutes, 11 seconds to win the boys race by 38 seconds in a conference meet hosted by Brookwood. New Lisbon’s Owen Jones crossed the finish line second, and Brookwood had five of the top nine runners to win the team championship with 27 points.
Cashton’s girls had four of the top nine and won with a team score of 26. Senior Izzi Mason was second (22:53), and senior Alyssa Meyers was fifth (22:53) in a race won by Royall freshman Mara Gruen (21:18).
The eagles’ winning effort also included performances from freshman Kate Gronemus (seventh, 23:37), sophomore Chelsie Paulson (ninth, 23:53) and senior Annie Schreier (12th, 24:24).
Sophomore Dylan Powell led the Falcons in the boys victory with a fourth-place finish and time of 19:04. Teammates Cristian Barrientos (19:13) and Roberto Mendoza (19:13), both seniors, were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Carpenter’s Eagles were third with a score of 63.
Brookwood’s girls placed second to Cashton with a score of 32. Alexis Lacy was fourth (23:12) to lead the Falcons.
VOLLEYBALL
Dairyland
Alma/Pepin 3, Blair-Taylor 2
BLAIR — The Wildcats won the first and fourth sets but fell 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 19-25, 15-11.
Abby Thompson led Blair-Taylor with 11 kills and seven aces, while Lindsay Steien added 10 kills, Alivia Boe had eight, and Madison Goodbear had 32 assists.
Support Local Journalism
C-FC 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0
FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Pirates scored a 25-10, 25-17, 25-8 victory over the Mustangs.
Three Rivers
Caledonia 3, Lewiston-Altura 2
CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors bounced back from their season-opening loss to Winona Cotter and improved to 1-1.
Nonconference
Tomah 3, Westby 1
TOMAH — The Timberwolves, who improved to 5-7, dropped the first set before roaring back for a 21-25, 25-10, 25-21, 25-17 win.
Lauren Noth had 20 kills and 20 digs for Tomah, which got 24 assists from Ella Plueger, 15 from Asha Eckelberg, and 18 digs from Jaylin Rezin.
The Norsemen (5-7) were led by Macy Stellner (20 digs), Ella Johnson (16 assists) and Jaylin Holte (seven kills).
BOYS SOCCER
MSHSL Section 1A
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 3, Caledonia 0
PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The Warriors season came to an end Thursday night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!