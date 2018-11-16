MELROSE — Senior Katie Christopherson made six 3-pointers — four of them in the second half — to help the Melrose-Mindoro High School girls basketball team hold off G-E-T 50-45 for its 50th straight regular-season victory.
Christopherson’s 22 points were needed to counter G-E-T senior Lexi Wagner, who made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 27 points.
Wagner, who is committed to play at Division I Youngstown State, scored 16 points in the second half of a game that was tied at 38 late in the second half.
Calette Lockington and Erika Simmons added 10 points apiece for Melrose-Mindoro (2-0).
Onalaska 70,
Eau Claire North 41
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Pressure defense helped the Hilltoppers (1-0) get out to a 41-14 halftime lead and they didn’t have trouble holding that advantage in the second half.
Olivia Gamoke led Onalaska with 12 points and nine rebounds, while Lexi Miller added 10 points. Molly Garrity had three 3-pointers, and the team made seven total.
Cashton 44, La Farge 40
LA FARGE, Wis. — Hailey Huntzicker scored a game-high 11 points as the Eagles took down the Wildcats. Eight players scored for Cashton (2-0), and Natalie Marron and Hayden Benson scored 10 apiece for La Farge.
Prairie du Chien 42, Fennimore 26
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Senior and Minnesota State Moorhead recruit Gabby Ritchie led all scorers with 14 points, helping the Blackhawks earn a debut win.
Allison Allbee added eight points and Lily Krahn had seven.