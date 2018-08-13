The Central High School girls tennis team beat West Salem 7-0 and lost 6-1 and 5-2 decision to Verona and Middleton, respectively, in nonconference action on Monday.
Senior Caitlyn Knobloch won all three No. 3 singles matches for the Red Raiders, and senior Elizabeth Burelbach went 2-1 at No. 1 singles. Knobloch won all three matches in straight sets, and Burelbach won in straight sets against West Salem and via tiebreaker over Mia Kim of Middleton.
LOGAN TENNIS: The Rangers beat West Salem 4-3 and lost to Verona (7-0) and Middleton (6-1). Enya Szymanski won two of three matches for Logan at No. 1 singles, and freshman Sydney Roswall went 1-1 at No. 3.
AQUINAS TENNIS: The Blugolds were beaten by Verona 7-0 and beat West Salem 6-1.
ONALASKA LUTHER TENNIS: The Knights beat Appleton East 7-0 and lost to Appleton West 5-2 at the Appleton West Invitational.
Cassie Warren improved to 5-0 by winning twice in straight sets at No. 4 singles. The Knights’ No. 1 doubles team of Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl (5-0) also remained undefeated by winning twice in straight sets.
TOMAH GOLF: Stevens Point won the Tomah Tuneup with a score of 373, which was nine shots better than runner-up Tomah (382). The Timberwolves were led by Jayda Zhu, whose 91 was second overall and gave her the individual victory in the third flight.