STODDARD — The De Soto High School baseball team posted its fifth straight shutout and celebrated it on Wednesday with a WIAA Division 4 regional championship.
The Pirates, who haven’t given up a run since May 13, used four-hit pitching by Alex Scoville to beat Ithaca 4-0 to earn a spot in the Riverdale Sectional on Tuesday.
Scoville struck out seven and walked three, and De Soto (18-7) scored twice in the first inning and twice more in the fourth to beat Ithaca for the third time.
Riggin Beck was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the Pirates, who play Belmont (15-8) at 1:30 p.m. in the second semifinal. Bangor (16-4) plays Hillsboro (14-6) in the first semifinal, and winners of those games play at 3:45 p.m.
Josh Boardman also had two hits for De Soto, which didn’t make an error.
Bangor 14, Augusta 4 (6)
AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Cardinals blasted a No. 1 seed on the strength of a 10-run third inning.
Bangor (16-4) had four players — Trevor Jones, Matthieu Oesterle, Ashton Michek and Dalton Peters — with two hits, and Oesterle and Noah Freit each had a two-run single in the third inning.
Dylan Sprain pitched for the Cardinals and struck out six while walking three. Hank Peters had the save. Oesterle ended up with three RBI, and Michek joined Freit with two RBI.
Division 2
Tomah 9, Sparta 2
SPARTA — The Timberwolves claimed the season series with their biggest rivals by maximizing nine hits against two pitchers.
Boone Mathison and Evan Long drove in two runs apiece for Tomah (13-11), which plays New Richmond (20-7) in a semifinal game at the Altoona Sectional on Tuesday. That game begins at 1 p.m., follows the first semifinal between Northwestern and Antigo and sets up the 4 p.m. championship game.
Long pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits. Tomah pounded Sparta’s Hunter Steinhoff for seven earned runs on eight hits and four walks over 4⅓.
BOYS GOLF
WIAA sectional
Division 2
HAYWARD, Wis. — Black River Falls and Arcadia tied for 11th place (369), and the top individual performer was G-E-T sophomore Sawyer Schmidt, who tied for 18th place at 10-over-par 72.
Chandler Sonsalla led the Raiders and Caden Skelding the Tigers by tying for 31st place at 87.
No local teams or players advanced to the state meet.