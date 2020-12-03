 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school sports roundup: De Soto girls basketball team 2-0 for first time in 13 years
alert top story
PREP ROUNDUP

High school sports roundup: De Soto girls basketball team 2-0 for first time in 13 years

{{featured_button_text}}

DE SOTO — The De Soto High School girls basketball team was led by junior Jenna Gianoli’s 18 points as it beat Viroqua 55-32 on Thursday.

Gianoli scored 14 points as the Pirates built a 27-7 halftime lead.

Senior Brooke Lockington and junior Maddy Jacobson added 13 apiece for De Soto, which has won its first two games for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2007.

Reedsburg 87, Tomah 28

TOMAH — The Timberwolves, who trailed 56-12 at half, dropped their first game of the season.

Senior Ella Plueger scored 11 points and senior Alyssa Whaley added eight for Tomah, which fell to 2-1.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 74, Brookwood 28

CASHTON — The Eagles won their season opener while the Falcons fell to 0-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Viroqua 80, Brookwood 18

VIROQUA — Senior Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 26 points and senior Noah Mathison added 12 as the Blackhawks opened their season with a win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News