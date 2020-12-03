High school sports roundup: De Soto girls basketball team 2-0 for first time in 13 years

DE SOTO — The De Soto High School girls basketball team was led by junior Jenna Gianoli’s 18 points as it beat Viroqua 55-32 on Thursday.
Gianoli scored 14 points as the Pirates built a 27-7 halftime lead.
Senior Brooke Lockington and junior Maddy Jacobson added 13 apiece for De Soto, which has won its first two games for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2007.
Reedsburg 87, Tomah 28
TOMAH — The Timberwolves, who trailed 56-12 at half, dropped their first game of the season.
Senior Ella Plueger scored 11 points and senior Alyssa Whaley added eight for Tomah, which fell to 2-1.
Scenic Bluffs
Cashton 74, Brookwood 28
CASHTON — The Eagles won their season opener while the Falcons fell to 0-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Nonconference
Viroqua 80, Brookwood 18
VIROQUA — Senior Jacob Lotz scored a game-high 26 points and senior Noah Mathison added 12 as the Blackhawks opened their season with a win.
