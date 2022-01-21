High school sports roundup: Dusty Derousseau hits last-second 3 to give Tomah boys win over La Crosse Aquinas

Senior Dusty Derousseau nailed a last-second 3-pointer to give the Tomah High School boys basketball team a 52-49 MVC victory over Aquinas on Friday.

The Timberwolves (7-6, 3-2) moved into sole possession of third place and knocked the Blugolds (11-4, 4-1) — ranked seventh in Division 4 by The Associated Press — from the ranks of the conference unbeaten.

Derousseau finished with a game-high 16 points for Tomah, which won its fourth game in a row. The senior made four 3-pointers and has averaged 21.5 points per game over the past six. Tom Hesse added 14 points and Brady Plueger 12 for the Timberwolves.

Aquinas lost its third game in a row and was led by senior Quinn Miskowski’s 13 points. Will Skemp added 1 for the Blugolds, who led 30-24 after one half.

Holmen 73, Sparta 41

SPARTA — Reid Tengblad scored 21 points and Carter Paulson added 17 as the Vikings (4-10, 2-3) snapped a five-game skid.

Paulson grabbed a team-high eight rebounds, while Tengblad made two of Holmen’s six 3-pointers. Kaiden Wilber also made a pair of 3s for the Vikings, who led 38-25 at the half.

Thomas Laufenberg led the Spartans (3-10, 0-5) with 21 points.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 58, Alma/Pepin 51

MELROSE — Tristan McRoberts scored a game-high 33 points for the Mustangs (9-5, 5-1), who led 30-15 at the half, while Drew DeBerg added 10 points.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 82, Chatfield 61

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Warriors (13-0, 6-0) remained unbeaten behind a big game from senior and Iowa State University commit Eli King.

King scored 34 points in a game Caledonia led 40-30 at halftime. Senior Ja’Shon Simpsoon added 21 points, Jackson Koepke 15 and Chris Pieper 10 for the Warriors, who are ranked first in Minnesota’s Class AA.

P-E-M 68, La Crescent-Hokah 42

PLAINVIEW, Minn. — Carter Todd scored 14 points, but the Lancers (9-2, 5-1) lost their first conference game.

SWC

Lancaster 48, Prairie du Chien 45

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks fell to 1-13 overall and 1-3 in the conference.

Nonconference

Black River Falls 66, Logan 46

The Tigers led 31-15 at the half and improved to 6-7.

Senior Keenan Hass scored 23 points for the Rangers, who have lost four of their last five and dropped to 3-12.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MVC

Aquinas 76, Tomah 46

TOMAH — Junior Macy Donarski and senior Jacy Weisbrod scored 22 points apiece as the Blugolds (13-2, 7-0), ranked fourth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, won their 29th in a row against the Timberwolves.

Junior Shea Bahr was also in double figures with 13 points for Aquinas, which led 43-26 at the half, while Donarski added seven steals and six assists and Weisbrod had seven assists and four steals.

Aubrey King led Tomah (6-10, 3-4) with 19 points.

Onalaska 33, Central 24

Anna Skemp scored a game-high 14 points as the Hilltoppers (9-9, 3-4) won their third straight.

Brittney Mislivecek had nine points for the second-place RiverHawks (10-7, 5-3), who have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Holmen 59, Sparta 40

HOLMEN — The Vikings (5-13, 3-4) pulled away from a 25-24 halftime lead as they snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Sophomore Sydney Valiska scored a game-high 21 points for Holmen, which closed out the first half on a 7-0 run that gave it a 25-24 lead. The Vikings then outscored the Spartans 34-16 in the second half.

Malory Russ scored 10 points to pace the Spartans (6-9, 1-5), who have lost five in a row.

Coulee

West Salem 75, Black River Falls 14

WEST SALEM — Megan Johnson scored a game-high 21 points, while Ally Gilster added 13 points for the first-place Panthers (14-2, 7-0), who are ranked fourth in Division 3 by The Associated Press.

Taneea Henderson finished with nine points for West Salem — which is has won three in a row — and Ella Jordan and Sydney Quick chipped in eight points apiece.

The Panthers made seven 3-pointers, including two from Johnson and Jordan, and led 47-5 at half.

Breanne Nortman led the Tigers (1-12, 0-5) with five points.

Westby 40, G-E-T 33

WESTBY — Jayda Berg scored 10 points to lead a balanced attack as the Norsemen (9-6, 2-4) came back from a 21-15 halftime deficit.

Aubrey Jothen added nine points for Westby — which has won four of its last five — while Hanna Nelson finished with eight.

Lindsey Lettner scored 11 points for the Red Hawks (7-9, 5-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Scenic Bluffs

New Lisbon 65, Brookwood 54

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Falcons had three players in double figures, but they lost their fourth in a row.

Vanessa Anderson led Brookwood (3-14, 1-8) with 18 points, while Haley Nevin added 11 points and Cora Brandau had 10 points.

Nevin made three 3-pointers, while Anderson and Brandau each made two.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 60, Alma/Pepin 44

MELROSE — The Mustangs improved to 6-10 overall and 3-3 in the conference.

GYMNASTICS

Nonconference

Viroqua co-op Invitational

VIROQUA — The West Salem co-op had at least two of the top five finishers in each event and won the invite with a score of 134.425.

Junior Sara Gyllander won the vault (8.85), tied for first on the balance beam (8.9), tied second on the floor exercise (8.725) and tied for fifth on the uneven bars (8.025) en route to a second-place finish in the all-around (34.5).

Gyllander was joined in the top five by junior Alex Roupe and freshman Hailey Ives (tied for third, 8.55) on the vault; Roupe (second, 8.425), sophomore Natalie Peterson (third, 8.3) and junior Gretta Gyllander (tied for fifth, 8.025) on the bars; Ives (third, 8.475) and freshman Kennedy Garbers (fifth, 8.25) on the beam; and Garbers (tied for second, 8.725) on the floor.

The Viroqua co-op finished third as a team (123.975) behind freshman Isabell Korn, who won the all-around (34.775).

Korn won the bars (8.925) and floor (9.0) and tied for first on the beam (8.9).

Logan/Central finished fourth (121.525), Tomah was fifth (107.45), Westby was sixth (105.35), Onalaska was seventh (102.75) and Arcadia was eighth (49.4).

Logan/Central freshman Madison Misch finished fourth on the bars (8.175) and fifth in the all-around (31.95).

Tomah junior Peyton Foster finished fourth on the floor (8.7).

BOYS HOCKEY

Nonconference

Black River Falls 4, Aquinas co-op 2

ONALASKA — Matt Engebretson broke a 2-2 tie in the second period before Ian Zoschke added a goal in the third to seal the win for the Tigers (12-4).

Engebretson also assisted on a goal, while Karsten Hunter scored twice.

Evan Johnson and Casey Keane each had a goal for the Avalanche, who have lost three in a row and dropped to 4-11.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0