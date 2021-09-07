High school sports roundup: Eighth-ranked La Crosse Aquinas volleyball team beats Logan; Holmen still unbeaten

The Aquinas High School volleyball team celebrated a climb into the state’s Division 3 top set by beating Logan 25-23, 25-27, 25-10, 25-21 in an MVC match on Tuesday.
Senior Jacy Weisbrod had a team-high 15 kills for the eighth-ranked Blugolds, and she added 14 digs to her performance. Junior Macy Donarski had 39 assists and three aces, while junior Shea Bahr added 19 digs, 10 kills and a block.
Senior Bailey Theusch had 17 digs and three aces and junior Sydney Emineth had eight kills.
The Rangers (2-5, 0-3) received 10 kills and 10 digs from junior Jazzy Davis, and sophomore Ava Detwiler had 21 assists to go with six digs and three aces. Senior Jojo Davis had seven kills.
Holmen 3, Sparta 0
SPARTA — The Vikings (11-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-6 win over the Spartans (5-5, 1-2).
Senior Mara Schmidt had 13 kills and sophomore Rayna McArdle 25 assists and five aces for Holmen, which just missed out on the top 10 of this week’s Division 1 WVCA state rankings. Senior Ellie Kline had 24 digs and two aces, while senior Chloe Hammond had seven kills and senior Harley Bartels six kills for the Vikings.
Sparta was led by Anna Blaha and Kayla Fabry, who had four kills each. Abby Schell had nine assists and six digs for the Spartan.
Tomah 3, Central 1
The Timberwolves (3-7, 2-2) won for the second time in three matches by beating the RiverHawks 25-20, 16-25, 25-18, 25-20.
Junior Lauren Noth had a match-high 22 kills and 30 digs for Tomah, which also received 27 assists from senior Asha Eckelberg.
Junior Lauren Buley had 14 kills and 13 digs for Central, while junior Avery Veenendall had 29 assists.
Coulee
West Salem 3, Arcadia 1
ARCADIA — Junior Jaden Hammes had 11 kills as the Panthers (4-3, 2-0) beat the Raiders 23-25, 28-26, 25-17, 25-16. Senior Kate Fitzgerald and Gen Norman added 17 and 16 assists, respectively, while Hammes and Morgan Kammel had five aces apiece.
Arcadia (0-3 Coulee) was led by Sky Reit’s 11 kills and 18 digs. Autumn Poessehl had 12 assists for the Raiders.
Onalaska Luther 3, G-E-T 0
GALESVILLE — The Knights were led by six kills apiece from Rachel Koenig and Jenna Bertolotti in a 25-12, 25-20, 25-23 victory over the Red Hawks.
Halle Schwartz had 25 assists and Adelayde 26 digs for Luther, which also received 19 assists from Averi Bettin and 19 digs from Leah Wintrone.
G-E-T was led by six kills by Jordan Stanislowski and 11 digs and seven assists by Kayla Schultz.
Black River Falls 3, Viroqua 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (7-9, 3-0) remained unbeaten in the conference with a 25-12, 25-22, 25-10 victory over the Blackhawks (0-2 Coulee).
Makayla Nortman had 15 kills for Black River Falls. Summer Rufsholmn had 16 assists and two aces, and Avery Yaeger added 15 assists. Betsy Olson had 13 digs and Sienna Campbell added 10 for the Tigers.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Aquinas 4, Logan 0
Junior Andrew Sutton had a hat trick as the Blugolds (3-1-1, 1-1-1) recorded their second straight shutout. Senior JB Wieser was in goal for Aquinas, which is 2-0-1 in its last three games.
Gabe Sanders had three saves for the Rangers (1-3-1, 0-3), who kept the game scoreless until the 58th minute.
Onalaska 2, West Salem 0
WEST SALEM — The Hilltoppers (5-1-1, 3-0) won their fourth straight game and received an unassisted goal from James Borene and a goal from Erick Garcia. Garcia’s goal was set up by an assist from Griffin Schultz.
Jacob Havlik played 70 minutes in goal for Onalaska’s shutout.
Holmen 7, Sparta 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings (3-3, 2-1) took out the Spartans with three goals from Braxton Strupp and two apiece from Matt Levandowski and Gage Ploessl. Sparta (0-4, 0-3) was shut out for the third time.
Central 4, Tomah 0
The RiverHawks (2-1-1, 1-1-1) became the first team this season to beat the Timberwolves (4-1, 2-1) and received two goals each from junior Landon Larson and freshman Finn Emlet. Devin Wilkerson added an assist for Central.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 1, Dover-Eyota 1
LA CRESCENT — Wyatt Farrell scored with an assist from Joey Schreier for the Lancers (1-1-1, 1-0-1), who gave up the tying goal early in the second half. Nick Wieser had six saves for La Crescent-Hokah.
Caledonia 1, Winona Cotter 1
CALEDONIA — Austin Meyer scored in the second half to force the tie for the Warriors.
GIRLS SOCCER
Three Rivers
Winona Cotter 12, Caledonia 0
WINONA — Allyssa Williams had three goals and two assists, Sera Speltz three goals and one assist and Olivia Gardner three goals for the Ramblers.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Central 5, Aquinas 2
The RiverHawks recorded a doubles sweep and won all three matches in straight sets.
Central’s Katie Johnson and Kayla Holman beat Cecilia Skemp and Charlee Gauger 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles, and teammates Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum beat the Aquinas No. 2 doubles team of Elie Klar and Ellie Zhovtis 6-1, 6-0.
Danica Silcox beat Sienna Torgerud 6-1, 6-1 for the Blugolds at No. 1 singles, and Aquinas’ Kate Fortney topped Odessa Barreyro at No. 2.
Holmen 6, Tomah 1
TOMAH — The Vikings won all three doubles matches and three of the four singles matchups to beat the Timberwolves.
Holmen’s Delaney Gelder came back from a 4-1 deficit to beat Sabin Steinhoff 7-6 (5), 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
Chloe Lichucki and Haley Radtke gave Holmen a 6-4, 6-0 win over Macy Arch and Emma Larson at No. 1 doubles, and Isabel Ploessl won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles for the Vikings.
Tomah’s Cadence Thompson picked up a 6-4, 6-3 win over Natalie Stitt at No. 1 singles.
Logan 5, Onalaska 2
ONALASKA — The Rangers (1-1) picked up their first conference win by keeping the Hilltoppers (0-3) winless.
Logan won three singles matches and two doubles matches to prevail. Sydney Roswall posted a 6-2, 7-6 (3) win over Alex Drazkowski at No. 1 singles, and teammate Tatyana Roberts beat Sofia Tak 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Logan’s Lauren Jarrett and Narah Hofland beat Ashley Dale and Abby Strain 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Logan’s Grace Pepin and Audrey Endrizzi emerged 7-6 (4), 7-6 (0) over Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti at No. 2 doubles.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 6, Black River Falls 1
ONALASKA — The Knights (7-6, 2-0) won three singles matches and all three doubles matches to stay unbeaten in the conference.
Elle Bolstad and Jada Wahl improved to 10-2 at No. 1 doubles with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Hannah Lane and Mayla Engebretson. Luther’s No. 2 doubles tema of Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson is 10-3 after a 6-1, 6-1 win over Lauren Lund and Juliet Ayers.
Cate Bruemmer is 9-4 after a 6-0, 6-0 win over Black River Falls’ Lauren Slosser at No. 3 singles.
West Salem 7, Mauston 0
The Panthers won all seven matches in straight sets and received a 6-0, 6-0 win from Elly Goodenough and Katherine Skar at No. 2 doubles.
West Salem’s Gracie Miller beat Allison Lavold 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and West Salem’s Tessa Deal and Calista Robaszewski beat LeAnn Vang and Brooke Braunschweig 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Marshfield Invitational
MARSHFIELD, Wis. — Sparta’s boys placed fourth with a team score of 128, and its girls were fifth at 146 in a meet won by Marshfield’s boys and girls.
Tomah’s Ty Schanhofer was 16th overall in the boys race and led local runners with his time of 18:44.4. Sparta’s Braydon Siekert followed in 17th with a time of 18:52.8.
The Spartans also had Vaughn Rice (19:30.7) place 20th, while the sixth-place Timberwolves had Carl Oskar Wilcox-Borg 23rd (19:47.9).
Tomah’s Aisha Hughart Topygal (15th, 23:37.4) was the top local girls finisher and was followed by 16th-place Emma Blackdeer (23:48.6) of Sparta. The Spartans also received top finishes from Leah Modjeski (19th, 24:11.4) and Morgan Intihar (21st, 24:18.4).