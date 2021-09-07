High school sports roundup: Eighth-ranked La Crosse Aquinas volleyball team beats Logan; Holmen still unbeaten

The Aquinas High School volleyball team celebrated a climb into the state’s Division 3 top set by beating Logan 25-23, 25-27, 25-10, 25-21 in an MVC match on Tuesday.

Senior Jacy Weisbrod had a team-high 15 kills for the eighth-ranked Blugolds, and she added 14 digs to her performance. Junior Macy Donarski had 39 assists and three aces, while junior Shea Bahr added 19 digs, 10 kills and a block.

Senior Bailey Theusch had 17 digs and three aces and junior Sydney Emineth had eight kills.

The Rangers (2-5, 0-3) received 10 kills and 10 digs from junior Jazzy Davis, and sophomore Ava Detwiler had 21 assists to go with six digs and three aces. Senior Jojo Davis had seven kills.

Holmen 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Vikings (11-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-6 win over the Spartans (5-5, 1-2).

Senior Mara Schmidt had 13 kills and sophomore Rayna McArdle 25 assists and five aces for Holmen, which just missed out on the top 10 of this week’s Division 1 WVCA state rankings. Senior Ellie Kline had 24 digs and two aces, while senior Chloe Hammond had seven kills and senior Harley Bartels six kills for the Vikings.