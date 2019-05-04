Try 3 months for $3
Holmen vs. Logan Softball

Delaney Sacia pitches for Holmen during Thursday’s second game against Logan.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

HOLMEN — Holmen Freshman Ellie Kline had a monster day at the plate with a walk-off home run in the Game 1 and nine combined RBIs for Holmen as it swept Eau Claire Memorial 10-0 and 9-3 in a doubleheader.

Delaney Sacia earned the Game 1 win, throwing five innings with three hits and nine strikeouts.

Kenzie Winker was 2-for-3 with two RBI and a double and Sydney Jahr was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

A five-run second inning helped Holmen pull away early in Game 2.

Kline was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, and seven RBIs in the second game, while Samantha Chapman had a double and an RBI, Winker had a triple and a walk and Sierra Sake had a triple.

Nonconference

Arcadia 4, Elk Mound 2

ARCADIA, Wis. — Abby Suchla allowed two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts for the Raiders as they defeated Elk Mound.

Hannah Suchla was a perfect 2-for-2 at the plate for Arcadia (7-3, 6-3), while Tiffany Pronchinske was 2-for-3, and Linzy Sendelbach as 2-for-4.

Onalaska at Bloomer Invitational

BLOOMER, Wis. — Sarah Kraus dominated the competition in a pair of wins for Onalaska at the Bloomer Invitational on Saturday, posting a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win over Baldwin-Woodville, and struck out 15 batters in a 7-1 win over Bloomer.

Kraus allowed five hits with six strikeouts and a pair of walks for the Hilltoppers as they defeated B-W.

Jo Cree was 2-for-3 with three RBIs for Onalaska. Alyssa Achenreiner, McKenzie Seiler, and Ava Smith were all 2-for-4. Smith had a run and an RBI, Seiler had an RBI, and Seiler scored.

Kraus allowed one run on four hits in seven innings against Bloomer.

Achenreiner was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run, while Kraus was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run.

BASEBALL

Nonconference

Holmen 7,

D.C. Everest 2

HOLMEN — Cameron Weber, Kevin Koelbl and Brandon Flury scored two runs apiece as Holmen defeated D.C. Everest.

Flury was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a walk and Weber was 2-for-4 with a home run.

Logan Stauffer was 3-for-4 for Holmen.

Ben Byom earned the win, allowing one hit in 6 ⅔ innings.

Viroqua wins

tourney at C-FC

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Viroqua won a tournament at Cochrane-Fountain City, defeating C-FC 16-1 and Baldwin-Woodville 5-1.

Andrew Wedwich was 3-for-4 with a home run against C-FC, three runs, and three RBIs, while Hunter Vikemyr was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs.

Ryan Zemia added four RBIs and a run, while Mason Skrede scored four runs.

Wedwick got the win, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.

B-W outhit Viroqua but couldn’t capitalize.

Wedwick and Zemia each had a pair of RBIs.

Zemia got the win, allowing one run on eight hits in a complete seven innings.

GIRLS SOCCER

Holmen 2,

Menomonie 0

MENOMONIE, Wis. — Holmen and Menomonie played even soccer for 61 minutes before Holmen opened the scoring.

The Vikings added a brace in the 83rd minute.

Alexis Treadway had one save for Holmen (8-4-1).

