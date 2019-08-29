GALESVILLE — A turnover by the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School football team gave visiting Baldwin-Woodville a chance to win, and it didn;t squander the opportunity on Thursday.
The Red Hawks fumbled during their possession in a second overtime, and quarterback Ross Roemhild connected with receiver Ty Margelofsky on a 10-yard touchdown that gave the Blackhawks a 30-24 nonconference victory over G-E-T.
The Red Hawks (1-1) led one time at 16-8 after scoring one in the second quarter and again in the third before Baldwin-Woodville (1-1) tied the game at 16 on a Isaiah Randall touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
A touchdown run by Bryce Burns and a two-point conversion to follow it closed out the first overtime tied at 24 and led to the Red Hawks’ final possession. G-E-T had the ball last in the fourth quarter and went for a touchdown on the last play, but a long pass to Davis Wenthe amid several Baldwin-Woodville defenders fell incomplete.
Luke Vance rushed for 74 yards, picking up 56 of them o na third-quarter touchdown run. Burns added 65 yards and two touchdowns for G-E-T, which had 228 total yards and allowed the Blackhawks to convert on fourth down four times in seven tries.
VOLLEYBALL
Southeast
Randolph 3, Houston 1
HOUSTON — The Hurricanes started well but came up on the wrong end of a 21-25, 25-4, 25-12, 25-23 score.
Jennifer Albrecht had 10 kills and six digs for Houston, which also received five kills from Tessa Peterson.
Nonconference
Kewaskum Invitational
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Aquinas senior Lexi Donarski recorded her 1,000th career kill as the Blugolds went undefeated at the Kewaskum Invitational.
Aquinas finished the day 4-0, which started out with a 25-11, 25-2 win against Rhinelander. The two-set trend continued for the remaining three games as Aquinas beat Sevastopol 25-11, 25-17, Shawano 25-10, 25-5 and Riverdale 25-9, 25-11. Donarski recorded her milestone during the win against Shawano.
Holmen also went undefeated in its bracket by posting four two-set victories. The Vikings started the day with a 25-9, 25-8 win against Bruce and ended with a 25-12, 25-19 win against Fall River. Ellie Kline accumulated 86 digs between the four games, and Raegan Boe had 18 kills. Chloe Hammond contributed to the wins with 16 kills as Lexie Jeffers had 15 kills and six blocks.
North Crawford Triangular
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Cashton won both of its matches in two sets at the North Crawford Invitational.
The Eagles took a 25-12, 25-14 win over Onalaska Luther, which featured a 12-kill performance from Hailey Huntzicker. Huntzicker recorded another 12 kills in the second win, which was a 25-17, 25-17 victory against North Crawford. Braylee Hyatt had 24 assists between the two games.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Holmen 5, Central 1
HOLMEN — The Vikings utilized five players when it came to scoring against the Red Raiders.
The two teams entered halftime in a 1-1 stalemate, but Holmen (1-0-1, 1-0) quickly took off to break away in the second half. Central’s lone goal was scored by Kyle Lee.
Jackson Lutz had four saves for Holmen, and Gavin Burrill had 18 for Central.
Logan 3, Sparta 2
SPARTA — Alexis Tafoya recorded his second hat trick in as many games while the Rangers (2-0, 1-0) came from behind to beat the Spartans.
Sparta (0-2, 0-1) scored the first two goals — Brian Sanchez scored unassisted after the first goal went off a Logan defender — and led 2-1 before the Rangers scored twice in the last 6 minutes to win.
Tafoya tied the game at 2 with an assist from Wyatt Restel at 84:16, then won it with an assist from Jack Knothe — he also assisted on the first goal — at 89:03. Logan freshman Eli Stovall and Tomah’s Matt Richards had 11 saves apiece.
Tafoya also scored three goals earlier this week during a 10-0 win over Black River Falls.
Onalaska 6, Aquinas 0
ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers scored three times in each half to take care of the Blugolds.
Simon Ways, Jo Leo Vue and Everett Jones scored in the first half, and Trevor Zelm, Tristan Meighan and Jordan Groshek scored in the second for Onalaska.
West Salem 3, Tomah 1
WEST SALEM — The Panthers kept their offense and defense in rhythm to hold control over Sparta and win the battle.
West Salem received two goals from Wyndsor Goodenough and another goal from Hunter Weherenberg. Josh Iliff chipped in to the win with two assists, and Kaleb Korn had one.
GIRLS GOLF
MVC Meet
ONALASKA — Tomah finished four strokes ahead of Onalaska to win at Coulee Golf Bowl. The Timberwolves shot a 180 followed by Onalaska (184) in second, Holmen (216) in third, Sparta (224) in fourth and Aquinas (225) in fifth.
Onalaska’s Amber Nguyen won the meet with a 43, followed by Tomah’s Brin Neumann (44) and Sophie Pokela (44) in second and teammate Amelia Zingler (45) in fourth. Tomah’s Sarah Paterson, Onalaska’s Allison Balduzzi, Kiya Bronston and Malie McGarry each shot a 47 to tie for fifth.
GIRLS TENNIS
Nonconference
Green Bay Preble Invitational
GREEN BAY — Central both of its matches at the Green Bay Preble Invitational after finishing 6-1 against Green Bay East and 5-2 against Preble.
No. 2 singles Rachel Jones won a back-and-forth 6-6 (5), 6-4 match against East’s Lubby Neumeyer. Central’s No. 1 doubles duo of Maggie Hannum and Sophie Hannum won both of their matches after going 6-0, 6-1 against East (Echo Gustafson, Claudia Schwiesow) and 6-4, 6-3 against Preble (Grace Flood, Renae Vandenplas).
Aquinas 7, Viroqua 0
The Blugolds swept three of their seven victories to keep a comfortable lead over Viroqua.
Fiona O’Flaherty won the No. 1 singles match at 6-0, 6-1 against Cammie Leer, and Ella Reichenabcher went 6-0, 6-0 against Viroqua’s Olivia Rottman at No. 2 singles.
Taylor Fox and Morgan Hill won the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-1 against Viroqua’s Lizzy Fox and Marissa Czap.
CROSS COUNTRY
Stewartville Invitational
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. — The La Crescent boys won by a long shot at Bear Cave Park with 47 points. Second-place Byron had 118 in the 20-team field.
The Lancers had four finishers in the top 10 and were led by a 17-minute, 59-second finish from Jake Boudreau, who finished second overall. Camdan Nolop (18:33) came in sixth followed by Cody Kowalski (18:35) in seventh and Thomas Lechnir (18:40) in ninth.
La Crescent’s girls finished sixth in a 16-team field. The Lancers were led by a 12th-place finish from Lydia Rosendahl (22:15) and a 13th-place finish from Katy Stefffes (22:21).